'American Ninja Warrior' 2019 Results and Highlights from Episode 10

The top athletes from Seattle and Tacoma, Washington, were on display in Monday's episode of American Ninja Warrior.

After 35 competitors made it through the qualifiers in the first round of this event, the city finals raised the stakes with trips to the national finals in Las Vegas on the line.

With intriguing obstacles like the Floating Monkey Bars, Northwest Passage and the Barrel Roll, it certainly wasn't an easy run for anyone in this competition.

Jessie Graff was the star of the show, making it further than anyone in the competition before falling on the Northwest Passage:

She was one of several women who showed in Seattle on a day where no one reached the end of the course.

Mady Howard showcased some gymnastics skills on the way to the finals:

Sandy Zimmerman, who was the first mom to hit a buzzer during qualifying, reached the Floating Monkey Bars but failed to advance because of her slower time.

On the men's side, Karson Voiles was the big winner with a head-to-head victory over Dan Yager on the Power Tower:

This was enough to earn a safety pass for Las Vegas, which will come in handy.

Voiles was also impressive on the course, easily getting beyond the stages where others struggled, like the Lightning Bolts and the Floating Monkey Bars. He eventually fell on the Northwest Passage:

Yager was the second to reach the Northwest Passage, showing his pure determination on the difficult challenge before falling:

He had the fastest time on the course but failed to win the Power Tower.

Sean Bryan almost reached the final competition but fell on the Floating Monkey Bars.

On the other hand, a big story of the competition was the early exits from some big names.

Jake Murray had the third-best time in qualifying but had a shocking fall on the Lightning Bolts and failed to earn his fourth trip to Vegas.

Lance Pekus had qualified for the finals five times coming into this year, but the Cowboy Ninja was eliminated on the Lightning Bolts.

Much of the field was devastated by this obstacle, including several athletes who got through it in qualifying.

Pekus was the only person to complete the Mega Wall in Seattle qualifying, so at least he was able to earn some bonus money.

The national finals are now coming up soon with only two more city finals remaining. Season 11 continues with the Baltimore finals next week and then the Cincinnati finals before heading to Las Vegas.