Cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht Dies Aged 22 After Crash in Tour of Poland

Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht died following a crash during Monday's stage in the 2019 Tour of Poland. He was 22.

His team Lotto Soudal confirmed the news:

Rival teams expressed their condolences and support for the rider's family:

According to La Flamme Rouge, the crash took place before the live broadcast of the stage started. A hospital spokesman told Sport.pl (h/t Cycling News) Lambrecht was resuscitated after crashing into a concrete culvert but didn't survive surgery.

Lambrecht was one of the sport's biggest young talents, having won the Under-23 Liege-Bastogne-Liege race and finishing second in the Tour de l'Avenir.

He turned professional with Lotto Soudal in 2018 and was in the midst of a breakout year, taking fourth place at the Fleche Wallonne, fifth in the Brabantse Pijl and sixth in the Amstel Gold Race. He also won the youth classification at the Criterium du Dauphine, just missing out on the top 10 in the overall standings.