Cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht Dies Aged 22 After Crash in Tour of Poland

Cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht Dies Aged 22 After Crash in Tour of PolandAugust 5, 2019
Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht died following a crash during Monday's stage in the 2019 Tour of Poland. He was 22.
His team Lotto Soudal confirmed the news:
Lotto Soudal @Lotto_Soudal
The biggest tragedy possible that could happen to the family, friends and teammates of Bjorg has happened… Rest in peace Bjorg... ❤️ https://t.co/9u9LZkp2Rt
Rival teams expressed their condolences and support for the rider's family:
Deceuninck-QuickStep @deceuninck_qst
Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers in these awfully hard moments go to the family, friends and team of Bjorg Lambrecht, who passed away today after a crash at the Tour de Pologne. May his soul rest in peace!
Team Jumbo-Visma cycling @JumboVismaRoad
We @JumboVismaRoad are saddened to hear about the passing of Bjorg Lambrecht. Our deepest thoughts go to Bjorg's family, friends and the entire @Lotto_Soudal team in these difficult times. Rest in peace ♥️ https://t.co/1caW3XnOr3
Team INEOS @TeamINEOS
The thoughts of everyone at Team INEOS are with Bjorg's family, friends and all at @Lotto_Soudal. May he rest in peace https://t.co/X9qJwW8FX7
According to La Flamme Rouge, the crash took place before the live broadcast of the stage started. A hospital spokesman told Sport.pl (h/t Cycling News) Lambrecht was resuscitated after crashing into a concrete culvert but didn't survive surgery.
Lambrecht was one of the sport's biggest young talents, having won the Under-23 Liege-Bastogne-Liege race and finishing second in the Tour de l'Avenir.
He turned professional with Lotto Soudal in 2018 and was in the midst of a breakout year, taking fourth place at the Fleche Wallonne, fifth in the Brabantse Pijl and sixth in the Amstel Gold Race. He also won the youth classification at the Criterium du Dauphine, just missing out on the top 10 in the overall standings.
