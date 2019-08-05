7-Year-Old Viral Sprinter Rudolph Blaze Ingram May Be the Fastest Kid Alive

Rudolph "Blaze" Ingram is known for his viral videos where he smokes the competition in the 100-meter dash. He also makes defenders look silly on the football field.

Watch the video above for more about the young star that even caught LeBron's attention.


