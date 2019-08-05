Jr. NBA World Championship 2019: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Brackets

Gary Bassing/Getty Images

The Jr. NBA World Championship will start on Tuesday and feature the top 13- and 14-year old players from all over the world in a youth basketball tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Over six days, 32 teams of boys and girls will showcase their abilities to an international audience.

Here's all the information you need to keep up with the tournament—now in its second year—followed by information about the groups participating.

Dates: August 6-11

TV: Fox, FS1

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Format and Groups

The United States contestants had to participate in regional tournaments to qualify for the World Championship. One team was selected from each of the following regions: Central, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Northwest, South, Southeast and West.

One boys and one girls team will represent each of the eight regions.

As for the international teams, one boys and one girls team were chosen from each of the international regions below.

U.S. Representatives: Central (Drive5 Power Elite and Missouri Phenomenon), Mid-Atlantic (Ultimate Warriors and Maryland Belles), Midwest (The Family and All Ohio), Northeast (K/S Elite All Stars and MCW Starz), Northwest (Dynasty Red and Evolution Greyhounds), South (Drive Nation and CFE Evans), Southeast (TSF Mack 2023 and Fbc United The Family) and West (City Ballers and San Diego Waves).

International Regions: Africa, Asia Pacific, Canada, China, Europe & Middle East, India, Latin America and Mexico.

Games will begin on Tuesday, and the international and U.S. contestants will play in separate pools. They will partake in a round-robin competition followed by single-elimination tournaments for boys and girls teams.

The U.S. and international championship games will be on August 10, where a winner will be determined from the domestic international pools.

On August 11, the final will take place, where the top U.S. and international team will square off and one will be crowned the winner in the Global Championship game.

Any other information or questions about the tournament can be found here.