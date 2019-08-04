4-Star DB Prospect Chris Thompson Jr. Commits to Auburn over Texas

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Chris Thompson Jr. has committed to Auburn, according to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman Sunday evening.

The defensive back is a native of Duncanville, Texas, but chose Auburn over the Texas Longhorns. Thompson's decision comes as a surprise, as 247Sports' Crystal Ball Predictions gave Texas a 100 percent chance of landing him.

Thompson is a 4-star prospect and member of the class of 2020.

