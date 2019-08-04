4-Star DB Prospect Chris Thompson Jr. Commits to Auburn over Texas

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IAugust 4, 2019

AUBURN, AL - OCTOBER 13: Detailed view of Auburn Tigers helmets and Under Armour equipment during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Jordan Hare Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Chris Thompson Jr. has committed to Auburn, according to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman Sunday evening.

The defensive back is a native of Duncanville, Texas, but chose Auburn over the Texas Longhorns. Thompson's decision comes as a surprise, as 247Sports' Crystal Ball Predictions gave Texas a 100 percent chance of landing him.

Thompson is a 4-star prospect and member of the class of 2020.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    What Gus Malzahn said about Auburn’s QBs Sunday evening

    Auburn Football logo
    Auburn Football

    What Gus Malzahn said about Auburn’s QBs Sunday evening

    SDS Staff
    via Saturday Down South

    Surprise! Auburn busts Crystal Ball to land 4-star DB

    Auburn Football logo
    Auburn Football

    Surprise! Auburn busts Crystal Ball to land 4-star DB

    AuburnUndercover & ITAT
    via AuburnUndercover & ITAT

    Better Know a Foe: Q&A with an LSU beat writer

    Auburn Football logo
    Auburn Football

    Better Know a Foe: Q&A with an LSU beat writer

    AuburnUndercover & ITAT
    via AuburnUndercover & ITAT

    Going Hamm: Brodarious Hamm emerging as much-needed backup

    Auburn Football logo
    Auburn Football

    Going Hamm: Brodarious Hamm emerging as much-needed backup

    AuburnUndercover & ITAT
    via AuburnUndercover & ITAT