Wyndham Championship 2019: JT Poston Earns 1st-Ever PGA Win, Beats Webb Simpson

Wyndham Championship 2019: JT Poston Earns 1st-Ever PGA Win, Beats Webb SimpsonAugust 4, 2019
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
J.T. Poston won the first PGA Tour title of his career, edging out Webb Simpson in the 2019 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Sunday.
Poston posted the lowest score of the round (eight-under 62) to finish at 22 under for the tournament, one shot better than Simpson.
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
🏆 @JT_ThePostman delivers in the biggest way possible. A maiden PGA TOUR victory. The 26-year-old has won the @WyndhamChamp. #LiveUnderPar https://t.co/LDCKdFOEff
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
