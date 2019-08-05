The Basketball Tournament 2019 Championship TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters

Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images

For the first time since 2015, The Basketball Tournament will crown a new champion.

Four-time defending champion Overseas Elite fell in Sunday's semifinals to Carmen's Crew, who will face Golden Eagles in Tuesday's championship at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Carmen's Crew is primarily made up of Ohio State alumni, with Aaron Craft the most notable player of the group.

The Golden Eagles roster is dominated by former Marquette players, including Travis Diener, who hit the game-winning shot in the semifinal win over Team Hines and was a member of the 2003 Final Four team led by Dwyane Wade and current Georgia head coach Tom Crean.

The full rosters for Carmen's Crew and Golden Eagles can be found on the competition's official website.

The Basketball Tournament Final Information

Date: Tuesday, August 6

Start Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Preview

Carmen's Crew comes into Tuesday's title tilt off one of the more notable upsets in the history of the tournament.

The group coached by former Ohio State Buckeye star Jared Sullinger ended the 29-game winning streak put together by Overseas Elite, who won the previous four tournaments.

David Lighty, Jon Diebler, William Buford and Jeff Gibbs all hit double digits in the scoring column while limiting their opponents to a pair of 10-plus point scorers.

Craft, who was one of the most polarizing figures in college basketball during his time at Ohio State due to his tenacity on both ends of the hardwood, is the defensive key for Carmen's Crew.

The 28-year-old, who last played in Italy, picked up seven steals, four rebounds and three assists in the 71-66 win over Overseas Elite.

If Craft continues to play at a high level defensively, he will help his teammates earn a chance to create separation on the scoreboard.

Even if Craft plays well in the backcourt, Carmen's Crew needs to find a way to get stops down low against Elgin Cook, who had 21 points and 10 rebounds in Golden Eagles' 68-62 win over Team Hines.

The 26-year-old is one of the few players on both rosters who did not attend Ohio State or Marquette: He spent his collegiate basketball experience at Oregon.

Buford and Gibbs will be two of the Carmen's Crew players tasked with limiting Cook's impact on the boards.

On Sunday, all five of Carmen's Crew starters recorded at least four rebounds, which suggests the effort on the glass will be by committee, instead of one man handling Cook.

Diener, 37, has come off the bench to hit a few key shots for Golden Eagles, and he could be the X-factor Tuesday if he is able to knock down some clutch three-pointers.

Dwight Buycks, Maurice Acker and Jamil Wilson will try to complement Cook in the scoring column out of the Golden Eagles starting lineup.

Acker and Buycks are coming off double-digit showings versus Team Hines, while Wilson chipped in with eight points and 13 rebounds.

Most of the game will follow regulation basketball rules, but the final four minutes will be determined by the Elam Ending.

During the first dead-ball situation under four minutes in the final period, the clock will turn off and a target score will be set. Once that stoppage occurs, the target number will be determined by adding seven points to the winning team's current score.

The first team to reach the determined number will come away with the victory and The Basketball Tournament championship.

Statistics obtained from FIBALiveStats.com

