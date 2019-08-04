John Wall on Critics: 'I'm Going to Show Them I Earned' Supermax Contract

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

As questions about John Wall's ability to play at an All-Star level get louder, the Washington Wizards point guard is anxious to prove his doubters wrong.

Speaking to The Athletic's Michael Lee, Wall said criticism from social media serves as a driving force to prove he earned the contract Washington gave him:

"It fuels me. [The 20]16-17 [season] was my best year. [Averaged] 23 [points] and 11 [assists]. John Wall is a top-two point guard. I get injured. John Wall is not a top-five point guard? Now, because I'm injured, I can't defend myself. Now I've got the worst contract ever? That's fine. I deserved that contract. My whole mindset is—it's in my notes—I didn't deserve it? When I come back, I'm going to show them I earned it. I never want a handout. I always worked for mine. A lot of guys got a lot of stuff that's given. Never made McDonald's All-American. Took national player of the year away from me when I was in college. OK, I'm the No. 1 pick. I'm going to prove myself. You get the hype. I look back at it. My '09 class in high school, I can only name probably nine guys in the league. Out of my draft class, it's maybe eight guys in the league. It is what it is."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.