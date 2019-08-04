FIFA eWorld Cup 2019: MoAuba's Top Plays, Prize Money

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

MoAuba lifted the 2019 FIFA eWorld Cup on Sunday and walked away with the $250,000 grand prize after he beat defending champion Msdossary 3-2 over two legs.

A new winner was crowned against the odds as MoAuba's offensive strategy paid off against his opponent's restricting tactics, becoming Germany's first FIFA eWorld Cup champion in the process:

Thirty-two players took to the stage at London's O2 Arena, each hoping to be crowned FIFA eWorld champion.

Participants were divided into a PS4 group and an Xbox group. The two winners from each pool met in the final, where they played one leg (a normal-length FIFA match) on each console.

The scores were level after one leg following a 1-1 draw, but Msdossary couldn't complete the second-leg comeback after he fell 2-0 behind.

Players each used their FIFA Ultimate Team lineups, meaning many of the most valuable players on the game were very common among these, the best FIFA 19 players in the world.

Crystal Palace winger and avid FIFA player Wilfried Zaha was one of the stars in attendance at the O2 Arena for Sunday's grand final:

The two finalists played the first leg on Xbox, but Msdossary couldn't take the advantage he hoped for on home turf despite being crowned champion on the console earlier Sunday.

Playstation 4 champion MoAuba came up with the opening strike, his Cristiano Ronaldo towering above the opposition to head in from Danny da Costa's cross:

Barely five in-game minutes had passed before Msdossary's Neymar card buried an equaliser with his second bite of the cherry:

MoAuba took a different initiative into the second leg and hit his opponent twice in quick succession early on to put himself within touching distance of the biggest prize in the sport.

Patrick Vieira converted into an almost open net after goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar punched out but not far enough:

No sooner had Msdossary conceded a scrappy opener before MoAuba was back on the offensive, and his Icons again played a prominent role in doubling the lead.

Ruud Gullit exchanged a one-two with Neymar on the left before slipping the ball inside to Vieira, who took on the role of assistant for Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz this time around:

Msdossary looked towards Neymar to engineer something for his side at two goals down but was running into walls at every turn.

Each player's version of keeper Van der Sar had a busy day at the office. MoAuba was in for a tense end after Msdossary's Havertz converted a rebound in the 74th minute, but it proved insufficient.

MoAuba showed just enough calm in spreading play over the dying minutes to see out the result despite a few scares.