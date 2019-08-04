Women's British Open 2019: Hinako Shibuno Edges Lizette Salas for Win

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2019

WOBURN, ENGLAND - AUGUST 04: Hinako Shibuno of Japan enjoys a snack on the 16th fairway during Day Four of the AIG Women's British Open at Woburn Golf Club on August 04, 2019 in Woburn, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Hinako Shibuno won the 2019 Women's British Open after finishing 18 under par on the Marquess' Course at Woburn Golf Club in Milton Keynes, England, on Sunday.

The winner carded 68 to finish one shot ahead of Lizette Salas and earn a $675,000 (£540,000) share of the $4.5 million (£3.6 million) prize money available.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

