Women's British Open 2019: Hinako Shibuno Edges Lizette Salas for Win

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Hinako Shibuno won the 2019 Women's British Open after finishing 18 under par on the Marquess' Course at Woburn Golf Club in Milton Keynes, England, on Sunday.

The winner carded 68 to finish one shot ahead of Lizette Salas and earn a $675,000 (£540,000) share of the $4.5 million (£3.6 million) prize money available.

