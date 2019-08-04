Women's British Open 2019: Hinako Shibuno Edges Lizette Salas for Win

Women's British Open 2019: Hinako Shibuno Edges Lizette Salas for WinAugust 4, 2019
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Hinako Shibuno won the 2019 Women's British Open after finishing 18 under par on the Marquess' Course at Woburn Golf Club in Milton Keynes, England, on Sunday.
The winner carded 68 to finish one shot ahead of Lizette Salas and earn a $675,000 (£540,000) share of the $4.5 million (£3.6 million) prize money available.
