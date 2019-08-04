Hungarian F1 Grand Prix 2019 Results: Lewis Hamilton Wins for 7th Time

Hungarian F1 Grand Prix 2019 Results: Lewis Hamilton Wins for 7th TimeAugust 4, 2019
Lewis Hamilton won the 2019 Formula One Hungary Grand Prix after finishing ahead of Max Verstappen in Mogyorod on Sunday.
Hamilton has stalled Verstappen's momentum after the latter won the German Grand Prix last month in style. It's also a seventh win on the Hungaroring for the defending champion.
Sebastian Vettel did enough to finish third, but Ferrari rarely got close to the top two on the day.
Formula 1 @F1
Here's how it all ended - Hamilton, Verstappen and Vettel tasted the last of the pre-holidays champagne Some big drives in the midfield might see a few more corks fly yet 👀🍾 #F1 🇭🇺 #HungarianGP https://t.co/7WNwUQDJmk
Verstappen took advantage of being on pole to set the early pace, but things didn't begin as well for Mercedes. Valtteri Bottas sustained damage to his vehicle after a collision with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
Formula 1 @F1
Or is it 🤔 It seems like Bottas' lap one damage might have actually come from contact with Leclerc Either way, the freshly-repaired Finn is on track and fighting back #F1 🇭🇺#HungarianGP https://t.co/kDapVC3Ax2
It was a tough beginning for Bottas, but the Finn rallied well to put himself back in the mix, eventually finishing eighth. While Bottas was fighting back, his Silver Arrows team-mate was keeping the pressure on Verstappen.
The latter was handling it well, though, staying in front and leaving Hamilton frustrated. Hamilton's attempts to go wide at turn two didn't let him overtake as the race reached its halfway point.
Pit stops led to the lead changing hands, with Hamilton going in front first, before Verstappen regained the initiative once his illustrious opponent came to a stop of his own.
Once both drivers were back on track, the intense battle for the lead resumed, with barely anything to choose between the two:
Sky Sports F1 @SkySportsF1
Hamilton is hot on Verstappen's heels! Max is trying his best to keep the @MercedesAMGF1 out of DRS range! 📺Live on Sky Sports F1 📱Live on the App and Sky Go: https://t.co/BFwOUmJQSn 💻Live blog: https://t.co/CkqLNAZAQx https://t.co/AskCj3rHHF
Sky Sports F1 @SkySportsF1
Wheel-to-wheel battle for the lead of the race!😲 What a scrap! Tune in to this great race!👇 📺Live on Sky Sports F1 📱Live on the App and Sky Go: https://t.co/BFwOUmJQSn 💻Live blog: https://t.co/CkqLNAZAQx https://t.co/seYAGj3bek
The only thing able to slow either driver down were events outside their control. Verstappen grew irked by Red Bull's inability to provide him with maximum power, despite his team's assurances he was already running at full pelt.
Meanwhile, Hamilton was also victim of the elements and the limits of his car:
Formula 1 @F1
LAP 42/70 "Keep the pressure on" "I can't keep the pressure on!" Hamilton's struggling with brake temperatures #F1 🇭🇺#HungarianGP https://t.co/IZ6M1zcGWu
The defending champion eventually took the surprise decision to pit again. It seemed to revive the 34-year-old, who set a new record for the fastest lap and began closing the gap to the man in front:
Formula 1 @F1
LAP 57/70 Verstappen's engineer says he's "doing enough" - but Hamilton is fast behind He's got nearly four-tenths of pace on Verstappen, 13 seconds behind... #F1 🇭🇺#HungarianGP https://t.co/36pngfnSp6
Things had now become straightforward for Hamilton, who was urged by Mercedes to abandon tactics and forget concerns about the durability of his tyres to simply focus on chasing Verstappen down.
The gung-ho approach appeared to be working when Hamilton closed the gap to a mere six seconds with seven laps left. At the exact moment Hamilton was closing in, Verstappen's tyres seemed ruined, leaving Hamilton an opportunity to overtake on the main straight.
It was a chance Hamilton duly took as Verstappen struggled to drive on tyres no longer fit for purpose:
Formula 1 @F1
LAP 65/70 "Tyres are dead" says Verstappen Hamilton is three seconds faster per lap 😱 #F1 🇭🇺#HungarianGP https://t.co/bbngmfOA43
Formula 1 @F1
LAP 67/70 That was... surprisingly smooth 💅 Hamilton leads, Verstappen just not able to fight for grip #F1 🇭🇺 #HungarianGP https://t.co/70qgDbCyke
Hamilton had seized the initiative at the crucial moment to leave Verstappen frustrated. Mercedes' decision to switch tyres during the late pit stop proved the difference.
Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every Team