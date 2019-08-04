NBA 2K League Finals 2019: T-Wolves' Top Highlights, Prize Money

Steven Freeman/Getty Images

T-Wolves Gaming is the last team standing after defeating 76ers Gaming in the 2019 NBA 2K League on Saturday.

The championship round featured a No. 3 seed (76ers) and a No. 4 seed (T-Wolves), with just one game separating the two in the standings. And it was a showdown of teams on a roll, as each squad won each of their first four playoff games to get to this point.

After starting the year 3-6, Minnesota capped off its expansion season with a championship:

Below is a look at the action from New York City.

2019 NBA 2K League Finals—Best of 5

Game 1: T-Wolves Gaming def. 76ers Gaming, 71-36

Game 2: 76ers Gaming def. T-Wolves Gaming, 70-23

Game 3: T-Wolves Gaming def. 76ers Gaming, 56-40

Game 4: 76ers Gaming def. T-Wolves Gaming, 53-46

Game 5: T-Wolves Gaming def. 76ers Gaming, 52-35

Bracket

Prize Pool ($720,000 total)

Champion: $360,000

Runner-up: $120,000

Semifinals losers: $60,000

Quarterfinals losers: $30,000

Game 1: T-Wolves Gaming 71, 76ers Gaming 36

Having entered the finals on an 11-game winning streak, Minnesota continued to ride its momentum in the opening game.

A dominant performance by BearDaBeast paced the T-Wolves to a 71-36 victory. Philadelphia had no answer for BearDaBeast, getting outscored by the Minnesota point guard 10-9 in the opening period and 22-17 in the first half.

And it didn't get any better in the second half.

Minnesota's lead swelled to 32 points by the end of the third quarter, making the final period a mere formality. At that point, Philadelphia had to use the last six minutes as an opportunity to try to get things figured out for Game 2.

BearDaBeast finished Game 1 with a career-high 32 points while dishing out 10 assists.

Game 2: 76ers Gaming 70, T-Wolves Gaming 23

After Minnesota lit up the scoreboard and there was seemingly a lid on the basket for Philadelphia in Game 1, the script flipped in Game 2—and it happened right from the start.

The T-Wolves only managed two points through the first 5:40 of this matchup, with the Sixers using a 12-0 run throughout the period to grab control.

While Minnesota shook off a rough first quarter to close the gap to a single possession early in the second, Philadelphia used a strong defensive effort to get back on track and take a 31-13 lead into the break.

Like in Game 1, the home team trailed by 30 early in the fourth. Minnesota was on the wrong end of the blowout this time around, though.

BreadwinnerLA led Philadelphia with 18 points, seven rebounds and nine steals.

Game 3: T-Wolves Gaming 56, 76ers Gaming 40

The road team once again jumped out to a commanding lead out of the gates. Minnesota started the game on a 10-0 run—and technical difficulties halted the action.

When the game finally resumed a little after 9:45 p.m. ET, the scoreboard was wiped clean and the two teams started from scratch.

That didn't stop the T-Wolves from taking a 2-1 series lead.

For the first time all day, the game remained competitive heading into the second quarter, with the score tied at 14-all after one period of action. However, Minnesota soon began to take control, outscoring Philadelphia 31-16 over the course of the middle periods.

The Sixers attempted to make things interesting in the fourth, but it wound up being too little, too late.

BearDaBeast scored a team-high 23 points while recording eight assists in the victory.

ZDS scored a game-high 28 points for Philadelphia in a losing effort.

Game 4: 76ers Gaming 53, T-Wolves Gaming 46

With Minnesota one victory away from capturing the trophy, Game 4 delivered the first truly competitive battle of the series as Philadelphia refused to go down without a fight.

Though BearDaBeast was held scoreless in the opening quarter, Game 4 turned into a clash of the point guards as the teams went back and forth all game. And it was the third quarter that featured the battle everyone had been waiting for all series:

BearDaBeast vs. Radiant.

BearDaBeast picked up a pair of buckets in the first minute of the second half en route to nine points for the quarter:

Meanwhile, Radiant helped the Sixers keep pace, scoring eight of his team's 15 points in the third:

Minnesota maintained its two-point lead through the third, moving to within six points of a championship. However, there was no stopping Radiant.

Radiant finished with a game-high 24 points and 10 assists while helping his team stave off elimination and set up a winner-take-all Game 5.

BearDaBeast was held scoreless in the fourth as the T-Wolves were outscored 15-9 in the final period.

Game 5: T-Wolves Gaming 52, 76ers Gaming 35

The curse of the white uniforms continued in Game 5, resulting in Minnesota being crowned the 2019 NBA 2K League champion.

It was a defensive battle from the start as each team struggled to find a rhythm on offense. Through the first 11 minutes, Philadelphia had 11 points...and 10 turnovers. At that point, Radiant and Co. were fortunate that it was only a seven-point deficit.

Minnesota, though, managed to do just enough to build an early lead, thanks to nine first-half points out of BearDaBeast. JoJo added seven points to help the T-Wolves take a 20-13 lead into the break.

And then it was a fight to the finish.

The 76ers' struggles continued into the second half, as the T-Wolves were able to extend their lead to double digits late in the third. While Philadelphia put together a mini-rally late in the third, Minnesota's smothering defense came out strong in the fourth, leading to a 12-0 run to start the quarter to push the lead to 20.

BearDaBeast had 23 points in Game 5, putting him at 20.8 PPG for the series. He scored 23-plus in all three victories while being held to a total of 26 points in the two losses.

The series ends with the road team winning all five contests, as neither team was able to capture back-to-back victories at any point.

With the win, Minnesota takes home not just the trophy in its expansion season, but the $360,000 prize as well. Philadelphia will receive $120,000 for reaching the finals.