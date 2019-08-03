USC's Austin Jackson Returns to Team After Donating Bone Marrow to Sister Autumn

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 3, 2019

Southern California defensive back Austin Jackson (73) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson is back with the football team after donating bone marrow to his sister, Autumn. 

Per the Associated Press, Jackson's portion of the procedure took place in July, restricting his movement for 10 days after and preventing him from training for an additional two to three weeks. 

"We found out about a week ago that her body is beginning to accept it," Jackson told reporters Friday. "She's doing great. She was supposed to be in the hospital for about three months. She was engrafted, which means her body accepted the cells, and so she got sent home a month earlier."

Jackson's aunt, Kia, tweeted in July that the Trojans junior was found to be a perfect match for his sister. He had no hesitation about helping her after she was diagnosed with a genetic condition that caused her bone marrow to not produce red blood cells. 

"It's my baby sister, you know," Jackson said, via the AP. "Just growing up, being the older brother, you're told to protect your little sister."

USC head coach Clay Helton said the team is going to ease Jackson back into things during training camp leading up to the season opener on Aug. 31 against Fresno State. 

Jackson has appeared in 26 games for the Trojans over the past two seasons. He started all 12 games in 2018 and is expected to be the team's starting left tackle this year. 

Related

    Saban Says He Never Offered Zach Smith a Job Despite Urban Texts

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Saban Says He Never Offered Zach Smith a Job Despite Urban Texts

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    PSU Basketball & Football Player Deante Strickland Dies in Shooting

    College Football logo
    College Football

    PSU Basketball & Football Player Deante Strickland Dies in Shooting

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    The War Room - Inside the USC Trojan football program

    USC Football logo
    USC Football

    The War Room - Inside the USC Trojan football program

    USCFootball.com
    via USCFootball.com

    Previewing USC 2019: What has to happen . . . Special Teams

    USC Football logo
    USC Football

    Previewing USC 2019: What has to happen . . . Special Teams

    USCFootball.com
    via USCFootball.com