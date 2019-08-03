USC's Austin Jackson Returns to Team After Donating Bone Marrow to Sister Autumn

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson is back with the football team after donating bone marrow to his sister, Autumn.

Per the Associated Press, Jackson's portion of the procedure took place in July, restricting his movement for 10 days after and preventing him from training for an additional two to three weeks.

"We found out about a week ago that her body is beginning to accept it," Jackson told reporters Friday. "She's doing great. She was supposed to be in the hospital for about three months. She was engrafted, which means her body accepted the cells, and so she got sent home a month earlier."

Jackson's aunt, Kia, tweeted in July that the Trojans junior was found to be a perfect match for his sister. He had no hesitation about helping her after she was diagnosed with a genetic condition that caused her bone marrow to not produce red blood cells.

"It's my baby sister, you know," Jackson said, via the AP. "Just growing up, being the older brother, you're told to protect your little sister."

USC head coach Clay Helton said the team is going to ease Jackson back into things during training camp leading up to the season opener on Aug. 31 against Fresno State.

Jackson has appeared in 26 games for the Trojans over the past two seasons. He started all 12 games in 2018 and is expected to be the team's starting left tackle this year.