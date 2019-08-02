Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes' New Cereal 'Magic Crunch' Selling for $33 a Box on eBay

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IAugust 2, 2019

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks between drills during NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes has one-upped the traditionally coveted Wheaties box with his own cereal.

Mahomes Magic Crunch has invaded the shelves of Kansas City-area grocery store chain Hy-Vee and, according to ESPN's Adam Teicher, can also be found for $33 on eBay.

"I'll definitely have a box I'll keep forever," the NFL MVP said. "Whenever you're a little kid and you see people on those cereal boxes and it's a tremendous honor and I'm excited to be able to have my own." 

Mahomes also noted that Magic Crunch tastes like Frosted Flakes, per his request, but "a little bit healthier." Hy-Vee created the cereal alongside the 23-year-old's 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. 

"This limited-edition collector's product is expected to raise $25,000 for the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. Those proceeds will be donated to help underserved children in the Kansas City and surrounding area," Hy-Vee announced in a news release (h/t Kansas City Star).

The cereal has become quickly become a phenomenon in Kansas City, just like Mahomes himself. A local news broadcast ended Wednesday night with anchor Tom Martin chugging a box of Magic Crunch, and fans are posting their boxes on Twitter: 

Hy-Vee will be selling Magic Crunch for a limited time in select stores throughout Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and southern Iowa. 

