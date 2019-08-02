Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes' New Cereal 'Magic Crunch' Selling for $33 a Box on eBay

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes' New Cereal 'Magic Crunch' Selling for $33 a Box on eBayAugust 2, 2019
Patrick Mahomes has one-upped the traditionally coveted Wheaties box with his own cereal.
Mahomes Magic Crunch has invaded the shelves of Kansas City-area grocery store chain Hy-Vee and, according to ESPN's Adam Teicher, can also be found for $33 on eBay.
"I'll definitely have a box I'll keep forever," the NFL MVP said. "Whenever you're a little kid and you see people on those cereal boxes and it's a tremendous honor and I'm excited to be able to have my own."
Mahomes also noted that Magic Crunch tastes like Frosted Flakes, per his request, but "a little bit healthier." Hy-Vee created the cereal alongside the 23-year-old's 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.
"This limited-edition collector's product is expected to raise $25,000 for the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. Those proceeds will be donated to help underserved children in the Kansas City and surrounding area," Hy-Vee announced in a news release (h/t Kansas City Star).
The cereal has become quickly become a phenomenon in Kansas City, just like Mahomes himself. A local news broadcast ended Wednesday night with anchor Tom Martin chugging a box of Magic Crunch, and fans are posting their boxes on Twitter:
Lucas Devine @Lucas_devine13
Here is Catrick Mahomes with his Mahomes Magic Crunch. Give him some love! @PatrickMahomes @HyVee #ChiefsKingdom @Chiefs https://t.co/H9rOQ78LCN
Fred Patton @FredPattonKS
You know you have great friends when you come home to @PatrickMahomes Magic CRUNCH sitting by your front door! @HyVeeTopeka @HyVee @Chiefs https://t.co/zCeNxT2IiT
Matt Derrick @mattderrick
Also, I’m not sure if people will enable to find Mahomes Magic Crunch in their local @HyVee https://t.co/F4uPjTnj0E
Hy-Vee will be selling Magic Crunch for a limited time in select stores throughout Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and southern Iowa.
