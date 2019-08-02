Cris Cyborg Will Be Released from UFC Contract, Dana White Won't Match Offers

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The deteriorating relationship between Cris Cyborg and the UFC has officially come to an end less than one week after her victory at UFC 240.

Per MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, UFC President Dana White announced Friday that Cyborg is being released from her contract and the company won't present her with a new deal or match any outside offers she might receive.

"We're out of the Cyborg business," White said.

Following her unanimous decision victory over Felicia Spencer on July 27, Cyborg told reporters during the post-fight press conference that White has bullied her on numerous occasions:

"A lot of things going on, having a lot of issues, me and UFC. I'm not complain about anything, but it's not just the fight. Because the people, the media don't see the things inside, but a lot of things have to work on for me to continue to stay.

"Everybody knows that I don't have the best relationship with UFC. I don't have the best relationship with Dana White. He's bully me around, bully me on the internet. I suffer bullying everywhere because of this. He never said he's sorry to me about this."

White spoke to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, saying Cyborg "sees herself in the twilight of her career" and suggested she wanted to leave UFC to get "easier fights."

After defeating Spencer, Cyborg issued a challenge to Amanda Nunes for the UFC women's featherweight title. Nunes, who defeated Cyborg for the crown at UFC 232, accepted in a response on Twitter:

Instead, it appears White and UFC will go in a different direction for Nunes. Cyborg will be able to continue her career with a new promotion. She previously fought for Invicta prior to joining UFC.

Cyborg signed with UFC in March 2015 but didn't make her debut with the promotion until May 2016 at UFC 198. The promotion often had difficulty finding opponents for the 34-year-old because they didn't even have a women's featherweight division until she signed.