Eddie Alvarez Caps off Crazy Comeback Win at ONE Championship: Dawn of Heroes

"The Underground King" Eddie Alvarez just did Eddie Alvarez things at ONE Championship: Dawn of Heroes at the Mall of Asia Arena in the Philippines on Friday.



An Alvarez fight doesn't really begin to take shape until he gets dropped. His comeback victories are almost too numerous to name at this stage in his career, but he continues to do it.

As part of the lightweight grand prix semi-finals, Alvarez battled Eduard Folayang. The 170-pound tournament has Alvarez fighting above his typical weight class, but he continued to show his mettle in the victory in a manner that he is accustomed to doing.

Folayang put Alvarez on the mat with a strong leg kick that made a sickening sound. He sensed he had Alvarez hurt and followed with ground and pound. But that is when he is most dangerous. Alvarez avoided major damage from the strikes before turning the tides with a fantastic sweep.

Alvarez got Folayang's back and worked the choke. It wasn't long before it was under the chin and Folayang was forced to tap out.

The official time of the finish came at 2:16 of the first round.

Alvarez advanced to the finals on October 13 where he will meet Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev for the lightweight grand prix championship in Tokyo.