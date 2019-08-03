UFC on ESPN 5 Results: Colby Covington Beats Robbie Lawler in Main Event

UFC on ESPN 5 Results: Colby Covington Beats Robbie Lawler in Main EventAugust 3, 2019
Colby Covington set up a possible UFC welterweight title matchup with champion Kamaru Usman thanks to a unanimous-decision victory over Robbie Lawler at UFC on ESPN 5 on Saturday.
Covington, who was ranked as the No. 2 welterweight before the match, improved to 15-1 for his professional career after winning his seventh straight bout.
Here's a look at the entire card's results from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
UFC on ESPN 5 Results
Main Card
Welterweight: Colby Covington (15-1) defeated Robbie Lawler (28-14, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-45, 50-45)
Lightweight: Jim Miller (31-13, 1 NC) defeated Clay Guida (35-19) via first-round submission (guillotine choke) at 0:58
Lightweight: Nasrat Haqparast (11-2) defeated Joaquim Silva via second-round knockout (punches) at 0:36
Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert (28-11) defeats Trevin Giles (11-2) via third-round submission (guillotine choke) at 1:49
Lightweight: Scott Holtzman (13-3) defeats Dong Hyun Ma (16-9-3) via second-round doctor stoppage at 5:00
Light Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu (7-1) defeats Darko Stosic (13-3) via unanimous decision (29-26, 28-27, 28-27)
Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir (15-4) vs. Ilir Latifi (14-6, 1 NC): canceled
Preliminary Card
Welterweight: Mickey Gall (6-2) defeats Salim Touahri (10-4) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Women's Flyweight: Antonina Shevchenko (8-1) defeats Lucie Pudilova (8-5) via second-round submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:20
Flyweight: Matt Schnell (14-4) defeats Jordan Espinosa (14-6, 1 NC) via first-round submission (triangle choke) at 1:23
Women Flyweight: Lauren Murphy (11-4) defeats Mara Romero Borella (12-6, 2 NC) via third-round knockout (knee and elbows) at 1:46
Welterweight: Claudio Silva (14-1) defeats Cole Williams (11-2) via first-round submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:35
Women's Flyweight: Miranda Granger (5-0) defeats Hannah Goldy (5-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Main Card Recaps
Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler
Covington controlled the co-main event from start to finish en route to a statement win.
The 31-year-old landed 172 significant strikes to Lawler's 77, per UFC Stats. He also registered 10 takedowns to Lawler's zero.
Covington was the clear aggressor during the fight as well, throwing more than three times as many significant strikes than Lawler (510-169).
ESPN's Ariel Helwani tweeted that Covington had "superior pace, cardio and pressure." Brett Okamoto of ESPN also mentioned Covington's pace, calling it "insane" during the first round and citing his "non-stop work" in the second.
That was the theme of the entire fight, and Damon Martin of MMA Fighting summed it up:
"Covington kept a blistering pace throughout all five rounds mixing up a volume striking attack with a suffocating grappling game to stifle Lawler in virtually every exchange over 25 minutes. When the fight was over, Covington knew he had secured the victory with the scorecards reading 50-44, 50-45 and 50-45."
Covington, who was supported by First Family members Eric and Donald Trump Jr. and was the subject of a good-luck tweet from President Donald Trump earlier in the day, called out Usman post-match:
UFC @ufc
"I don't want to wait until November. We can do it right now." @ColbyCovMMA #UFCNewark https://t.co/R5fw4tytKS
In addition, he directly issued an insult to Lawler by citing a tragic accident to his friend and training partner Matt Hughes:
Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN
Colby Covington: Let's talk about a lesson, Robbie Lawler should have learned from Matt Hughes. Get off the tracks when the train is coming. Wow.
Hughes was involved in a serious accident when his truck was hit by a train in 2017. He suffered significant injuries but survived.
Per Helwani, Lawler did not respond to the comments in his own post-match interview.
As far as the potential Usman bout, Okamoto provided his quick take:
Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN
I've wanted to see Covington vs. Usman for years. That fight was thrown around a lot as they were each making their way up the division and I thought it made sense on multiple occasions. As it turns out, great thing it didn't happen. It's now a tremendous championship fight.
Covington said post-match that he would like to fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Jim Miller vs. Clay Guida
Jim Miller didn't waste much time in his home-state fight, as he defeated Clay Guida with a first-round guillotine choke just 58 seconds into the bout:
UFC @ufc
THAT WAS EVERYTHING WE EXPECTED AND IT ONLY TOOK SECONDS! @JimMiller_155 #UFCNewark https://t.co/BRHjEzF3dA
Miller, who is from Sparta Township, New Jersey, ducked a right hand before landing a left and locking in the chokehold. Following the fast win, analysts were quick to praise the MMA veteran's performance:
Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN
Jim Miller with the guillotine less than a minute in! What a moment!! Caught Clay Guida with the left and locked in the guillotine! Amazing.
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
Both men hurt instantly, Guida went for the reactive takedown and man Miller is so good at catching those subs early on bad shots. #UFCNewark
Damon Martin @DamonMartin
Jim f--king Miller. That's not his actual middle name but after a win like that he might consider changing it. #UFCNewark.
UFC also posted stats showcasing where Miller's record stands after the emphatic victory:
UFC @ufc
Resume for @JimMiller_155: Tied for most finishes in UFC lightweight history - 12 T-3 for most wins in UFC history - 20 T-3 for most submissions in UFC history - 9 https://t.co/BdYybUw5o9
Three of Miller's last four matches have now ended with a submission win.
Joaquim Silva vs. Nasrat Haqparast
A rising star continued his ascent as Nasrat Haqparast defeated Joaquim Silva via second-round knockout:
Haqparast's quick left hook caught Silva by surprise, and the 23-year-old finished the job less than a minute into the second round.
Haqparast was dominating the fight before the knockout. Per UFC Stats, he landed 18 significant strikes to Silva's head and took zero on the other end.
Nine of Haqparast's 11 wins have come via knockout or TKO.
"I'm a power striker," Haqparast said post-match, per Martin. "Joaquim is a tough, tough guy. I had to bring the best today. We are coming for everybody."
That last line is hard to argue after Haqparast's dominant fight.
Gerald Meerschaert vs. Trevin Giles
Gerald Meerschaert defeated Trevin Giles via a third-round guillotine choke to stop a two-match losing streak and earn his 29th professional victory:
UFC @ufc
Meerschaert gets the tap! @The_Real_GM3 gets the sub, then helps his opponent recover 👏 #UFCNewark https://t.co/1FT27J2hDu
Significant strikes were few and far between in this one, with both men combining for just 14 until the submission, per UFC Stats.
However, the fight soon ended quickly: Bloody Elbow mentioned how Giles passed out in the third round after the referee missed his tap.
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
Meerscheart going for the anaconda choke, now a D'arce and Giles taps. Ref missed it and Giles goes out cold. #UFCNewark
MMA journalist James Lynch mentioned how important the win may have been for Meerschaert:
James Lynch @LynchOnSports
This is the last fight on Gerald Meerschaert's #UFC contract. A lot on the line here against Trevin Giles #UFCNewark
Giles fell to 11-2.
Scott Holtzman vs. Dong Hyun Ma
Scott Holtzman defeated Dong Hyun Ma in two rounds after a doctor stoppage.
A swollen eye was the cause:
ESPN MMA @espnmma
Close up of what caused the doctor stoppage... 🤭 #UFCNewark https://t.co/vJWw4btIeS
The fight nearly ended before it even began, though, as Dong missed weight by two pounds, per Danny Segura of MMA Fighting:
Danny Segura @dannyseguratv
Scott Holtzman vs. Dong Hyun Ma is still on for #UFCNewark. Hyun Ma missed weight by two pounds and will be fined 20% of his purse.
The action was fast and furious once it began, though, with Martin breaking it down:
"An early contender for 'Fight of the Night,' Holtzman and Dong were blasting away at each other for two straight rounds but it was that stinging straight punch that knocked down the South Korean fighter in the first that caused a massive amount of swelling under his left eye."
Per UFC Stats, Holtzman landed 44 of 92 significant strikes compared to Dong's 16-of-58 mark. Thirty-six of Holtzman's successful strikes occurred in the second round.
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Darko Stosic
A win is a win no matter how a fight develops, so Kennedy Nzechukwu will take his unanimous-decision win over Darko Stosic despite it clearly being the night's ugliest bout.
Stosic landed three groin strikes on Nzechukwu, who won anyway despite characterizing his performance as "horrible."
"I know my performance was horrible, but that third groin shot hurt me," Nzechukwu said post-match. Bloody Elbow retorted that the line "[summed] that fight up perfectly."
Nzechukwu further explained how much the final one hurt:
UFC News @UFCNews
"After the third one, it just took a lot out of me, but I can't just give up. I kept on going." Kennedy Nzechukwu talks about pushing through suffering three low blows and what he thought of his performance. #UFCNewark https://t.co/j3VRf5uwwf
Okamoto also provided some insight on the match's aesthetic value:
Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN
Welp, this one has officially gone off the rails. I bet someone got a great photo of Darko crying upwards in frustration, while Kennedy keels over from a third groin strike.
John Morgan of MMAjunkie showcased the scorecard that proved the same sentiment while noting Stosic still wouldn't have won even sans the point docks:
John Morgan @MMAjunkieJohn
Nzechukwu-Stosic scorecard about as messy as the fight, but seems to show two scores of 29-26, rather than just the one that was announced. #UFCNewark https://t.co/XanWUswdkl
Ultimately, Nzechukwu knows he must improve, per his post-match remarks.
"This win is bittersweet," he said. "I didn't perform. In the gym, I'm a killer, but that doesn't mean anything if I can't implement the game plan. I'm just happy I got the win."
The 27-year-old Nzechukwu got back on the winning track after losing his first professional fight to Paul Craig in March.
The Real Winners and Losers from UFC on ESPN 5