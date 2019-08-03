Ranking the 10 MLB Stars Most Likely to Be Traded in 2019-20 Offseason

0 of 10

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The MLB trade deadline is in the rearview mirror. With the elimination of August waiver trades, we'll have to wait until the offseason before we see another blockbuster deal.

To that point, it's worth talking about what impact players might be available on the winter trade market.

Several players rumored to be available at this year's trade deadline could again be dangled once the season wraps up, so there will be a lot of familiar faces on the following list.

Team outlook and remaining club control were the biggest factors in identifying someone as a potential trade candidate.