NFL Preseason 2019: TV Schedule, Dates, Tickets, Live Stream for Top Matchups

NFL fans received their first fix of preseason football Thursday in the Hall of Fame Game won by the Denver Broncos.

We have to wait another week for the next batch of preseason games, with 11 contests taking place August 8.

The majority of preseason contests are less about the matchups themselves and more about the individual player development.

The first full slate of matchups will provide us with an early look at some new faces in certain uniforms, but the real meat of the preseason is the second and third week, when starters take the field for significant minutes before the reserves dominate Week 4.

Top Preseason Matchups

New York Jets at New York Giants (August 8, 7 p.m. ET, NFL Network)

On August 8, Daniel Jones should receive his first opportunity to play at MetLife Stadium in a New York Giants jersey.

Jones will be scrutinized from the first snap he takes because of how high the Giants selected him in April's NFL draft.

But the No. 6 overall pick will not be the only person Giants fans will be intently watching throughout preseason.

The Giants are dealing with issues with their wide receiver depth, which means each of the four preseason contests is imperative for players at that position to impress and earn playing time.

Cody Latimer, who previously spent time with the Denver Broncos, admitted the whole group of receivers is hungry to make an impact, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

"We're just a bunch of hungry guys," Latimer said before practice Wednesday. "Bennie and Russell [Shepard] are so humble and just so hungry. Watching them every day and the excitement they bring, it motivates me. Me and Bennie have been competing for years now and to see him never slouch, every day is always bringing it and always hungry."

ESPN's Adam Schefter detailed the wideout issues in the first week of training camp. Corey Coleman and Sterling Shepard are both hurt, and Golden Tate is working on an appeal of his four-game suspension.

While Jones will face his own critics, the wide receivers will be under the spotlight as well since the Giants traded away Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason.

New York fans will not get the answers to their questions if Jones and the receiving corps are capable of having success in Week 1 of preseason, but the clash with the New York Jets will be a good opportunity to see what the team has in terms of offensive depth.

The game also matters a bit more because the Giants are playing the New York Jets, and if they can outclass the team they share MetLife Stadium with, the heat from the outside could be shifted to the AFC East team, at least for a week.

Philadelphia at Jacksonville (August 15, 7 p.m. ET)

Jacksonville quarterback Nick Foles faces the team he won Super Bowl 52 with in the second week of preseason at TIAA Bank Field.

By the time August 15, Foles will have a few weeks of chemistry under his belt with his crop of wide receivers.

Foles has a decent trio to work with in Chris Conley, DeDe Westbrook and DJ Chark Jr., as well as veteran Terrelle Pryor. who could develop into a nice piece for the Jags to use if they need to rely on their depth at the position during stretches of regular season.

The clash against the Eagles could be the perfect time for the Jaguars to break out with Foles at the helm because Doug Pederson's team is dealing with secondary issues.

In recent days, the Eagles added veterans Orlando Scandrick and Johnathan Cyprien to their roster to bolster the competition at safety behind Malcolm Jenkins.

With the Eagles still sorting through injury issues involving Jalen Mills, Ronald Darby and Cre'Von LeBlanc at corner, the Jaguars wide receivers could have a successful first few series before the reserves take over.

On the other side of the field, the second preseason game should serve a purpose for Carson Wentz to build back to full strength on the gridiron after he missed the end of the 2018 season with a stress fracture in his back.

Wentz is not expected to have it all together by the second week of preseason, but the matchup with Jacksonville will help him build confidence in the pocket, as he attempts to connect with DeSean Jackson, Zach Ertz and his other targets.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.