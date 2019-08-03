Hungarian F1 Grand Prix 2019: Start Time, Drivers, TV Schedule and More

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Hungary will be the next stop for the 2019 Formula One season, with fans hopeful an intriguing run of races will continue at the Hungaroring.

Last time out, Red Bull's Max Verstappen picked up a win at the German grand prix, getting the better of Sebastian Vettel in an absorbing contest in difficult conditions. Lewis Hamilton, who leads the world championship by 41 points, was ninth, while his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas was unable to finish the race.

As the campaign heads to Mogyorod, the Silver Arrows will be seeking to restore order, while Verstappen will be hoping to chip away further at the lead established by Hamilton in the race for the title.

Here are the key details for the weekend and a preview of what's to come from Hungary.

Date: Sunday, August 4

Time: 2:10 p.m. BST/9:10 a.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports F1 (UK), ESPN 2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN Player (U.S.)

For a full list of the drivers, visit the F1 website.

Preview

Although Hamilton's lead at the top of the standings means it'd take an extraordinary collapse from him from this point to not go on to win a sixth world championship, fans of F1 will at least comfort themselves with some entertaining racing from recent weeks.

After a thrilling win for Verstappen in Austria and a fine performance from Hamilton to win at Silverstone, the excitement kept on coming in Germany a fortnight ago.

Here are the highlights from Hockenheim, as the drivers had to content with wet conditions throughout long spells the race:

Verstappen was the man who eventually took the chequered flag and in recent races the Dutchman has cemented his status as the most exciting driver on the grid.

Per the F1 Twitter account, getting the better of Hamilton in wet conditions is no mean feat:

F1 journalist Tom Bellingham reflected on one of the craziest races of the season in Germany:

It was a win that extended Verstappen's consistent run of form:

There was also a big boost for Vettel, who managed to recover from 20th on the grid to finish in second place in his home race.

The Ferrari man had made a number of errors going into the race in Germany and was under even more pressure to produce a big performance after he didn't set a time in qualifying. Those who support the Scuderia will hope that effort gives Vettel a timely confidence boost.

Even though fans will have enjoyed the drama of recent weeks, Mercedes will be out to regain a stranglehold on the rest of the field in Hungary.

Hamilton was a winner at the circuit a year ago and his haul of six titles in Hungary is unmatched by any driver in the history of the sport. While the forecast suggests there is a chance of rain on Saturday for qualifying, the indications are that it'll be dry come race day, which will suit the Silver Arrows.

Meanwhile, Hamilton has said he welcomes the recent surge in form from Verstappen:

All the signs point to the Mercedes man getting back on top again this weekend. Not only does the circuit suit the team's setup, Hungary is a venue that'll bring back happy memories for Hamilton, as he is clearly comfortable in these surroundings.

If Verstappen can produce a big qualifying display and get on the front row, he has the fearlessness and ferocity in his driving currently to cause Hamilton issues. However, the world champion will have too much for the rest of the field on this occasion.

Prediction: 1. Hamilton, 2. Verstappen, 3. Bottas