Kylian Mbappe has told Neymar he wants him to remain at Paris Saint-Germain, and he has no plans to leave the club himself.

Neymar has been linked with a return to Barcelona throughout the summer, but the Frenchman is hoping he'll continue in Paris.

Per Get French Football News, Mbappe said: "I want Neymar to stay with us. I do not want him to leave. I have said this to him. Everything is going well between us."

PSG sporting director Leonardo said in July that the Brazilian would be allowed to leave the Parc des Princes for the right price this summer:

It seems Leonardo has sought to establish dominance over his compatriot, as football writer Rich Allen relayed from L'Equipe:

Neymar arrived at PSG from Barca in 2017 in a world-record €222 million move.

Although he has plundered 51 goals and 29 assists from just 58 matches, injuries at key times in both seasons have prevented him from making a difference for PSG in the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League.

As for Mbappe, he sparked talk of a departure this summer when he picked up his Ligue 1 Player of the Year Award in May, per football writer and broadcaster Matt Spiro:

However, per GFFN, he said: "I have no desire to leave. My words [at the UNFP Awards] were ambiguous. Only the coach, the president and I knew what I was talking about. It was not the right time or place, I want to apologise for it. I saw it as being in the interest of the club."

The French club will be relieved to hear such comments, given Mbappe is arguably more important to them now than Neymar.

The 20-year-old racked up 39 goals and 17 assists last season in 43 appearances, continuing to make match-winning contributions while Neymar and Edinson Cavani were out for much of the second half of the campaign.

Squawka's Jake Entwistle demonstrated how impressive Mbappe's return was:

Despite his age, Mbappe is already one of the best players in world football, and if he has the longevity to match his talent he could be at the top of the game for a decade or more.

If PSG can keep all three of him, Neymar and Cavani fit for the business end of the season—something they've not had since Neymar and Mbappe arrived—they'll have the firepower to threaten any side in Europe.