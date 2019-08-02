Deondre Francois Enrolled at FCS Hampton After Being Dismissed from FSU Program

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Former Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois is now a member of Division I-FCS Hampton University, according to Dave Johnson of the Daily Press.

Per Johnson, the ex-Seminole has two years of eligibility remaining.

"It's a blessing to be here," Francois said Friday. "Coming to a smaller school like this, it gives me a chance to focus.

"I was in the spotlight at Florida State, but coming to Hampton, it gives me the opportunity to be in a more family-oriented program. In a smaller atmosphere, I can focus on my schoolwork and stay out of trouble."

FSU dismissed Francois from the team in Feb. 2019, with head coach Willie Taggart offering the following statement:

While an exact reason was never provided, the dismissal came after video was released by a woman who said that Francois abused her.

Per Chaunte'l Powell of the Orlando Sentinel, "a woman who identified herself as Francois' girlfriend posted video on Instagram that appeared to capture Francois getting into a physical altercation with her. In the video, a woman shouts for the man to stop hitting her in the face and the man refuses."

An accompanying message from the woman said that she "had been in a domestic situation with [Francois] and that she "lost my first child because of all of the beating and I suffer from post Partum depression."

Per Powell, the paper "has not been able to confirm the video included Francois and was posted by his girlfriend" and the post has been deleted from social media.

Safid Deen of the Orlando Sentinel also reported that the Tallahassee Police Department investigated Francois after a domestic dispute with his girlfriend in January 2018 but decided not to charge him with a crime. Per ESPN.com, Police also stormed his apartment in April 2018 on tips that the signal-caller was selling marijuana. Officers found less than one ounce, and Francois was given a diversion program.

Francois completed 57.3 percent of his passes for 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season. He returned to action after suffering a torn patellar tendon in the opening game of the 2017 campaign.

Per 247Sports, Francois was ranked as the 66th overall prospect in the class of 2015.