Drew Lock Struggles, Broncos Outlast Falcons 14-10 in 2019 Hall of Fame Game

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Juwan Winfree caught a game-winning 15-yard touchdown pass off a deflection with 1:26 remaining as the Denver Broncos kicked off the 2019 NFL preseason with a 14-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game:

Winfree came through on 4th-and-14 after the Broncos' initially successful attempt to convert a 4th-and-4 was called back due to holding.

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, who was the No. 42 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, went 7-of-11 for 34 passing yards. He was sacked twice.

Denver running back Khalfani Muhammad led all players with 74 scrimmage yards, and Falcons running back Brian Hill led all rushers with 57 yards. Both players scored touchdowns.

Atlanta and Denver rested nearly all their starters.

Left tackle Garett Bolles, left guard Dalton Risner and center Connor McGovern were exceptions for Denver. Atlanta sat the following players, per Falcons digital managing editor Matthew Tabeek:

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.