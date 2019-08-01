AEW to Crown 1st Women's Champion During Debut on TNT in Washington D.C

AEW to Crown 1st Women's Champion During Debut on TNT in Washington D.CAugust 1, 2019
All Elite Wrestling will determine an inaugural women's champion when it makes its television debut on TNT on Oct. 2.
All Elite Wrestling @AEWrestling
#BreakingNews … As reported by Sports Illustrated's @JustinBarrasso @AEWrestling will crown the FIRST #AEW Women’s World Champion when @AEWonTNT debuts in Washington, DC at the @CapitalOneArena. Tix go on sale TOMORROW at Noon ET / 9am PT https://t.co/ZabEWdxcLg https://t.co/gtjoklEr0k
"For many female wrestlers, the opportunity to fight for the title represents the crowning achievement of their careers," AEW chief brand officer Brandi Rhodes told Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso. "The AEW women's championship will be the cornerstone of the women's division."
AEW has also teased a six-man tag team match pitting Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks against Chris Jericho and two mystery wrestlers.
All Elite Wrestling @AEWrestling
🚨Just signed for #AEWDC🚨 The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega vs Chris Jericho and 2 Mystery Partners @AEWonTNT debuts LIVE Wednesday, October 2nd from the Nation’s capital Washington, DC @CapitalOneArena Tix on sale THIS Friday, August 2nd - Noon ET / 9am PT https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq https://t.co/ZzRa11XD0i
Awesome Kong, Britt Baker and Nyla Rose are among the 11 wrestlers in AEW's women's division.
AEW's next pay-per-view, All Out on Aug. 31, doesn't feature a women's match yet, but it's a safe bet the promotion will use the event to help set the stage for the first-ever women's title bout.
Rhodes told Barrasso more information regarding the championship will be steadily revealed on YouTube as part of the build for All Out.
The Biggest NFL Storylines of 2019 📰
- Expectations for Gurley - Can Rodgers get along with LaFleur? - Brady is still king
NFL's 100th season is going to be gooood 🤩