AEW to Crown 1st Women's Champion During Debut on TNT in Washington D.C

All Elite Wrestling will determine an inaugural women's champion when it makes its television debut on TNT on Oct. 2.

"For many female wrestlers, the opportunity to fight for the title represents the crowning achievement of their careers," AEW chief brand officer Brandi Rhodes told Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso. "The AEW women's championship will be the cornerstone of the women's division."

AEW has also teased a six-man tag team match pitting Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks against Chris Jericho and two mystery wrestlers.

Awesome Kong, Britt Baker and Nyla Rose are among the 11 wrestlers in AEW's women's division.

AEW's next pay-per-view, All Out on Aug. 31, doesn't feature a women's match yet, but it's a safe bet the promotion will use the event to help set the stage for the first-ever women's title bout.

Rhodes told Barrasso more information regarding the championship will be steadily revealed on YouTube as part of the build for All Out.