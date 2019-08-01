8-Time Winner of Golf's European Tour Gordon Brand Jr. Dies at Age 60

Phil Inglis/Getty Images

The European Tour announced Scottish golfer Gordon Brand Jr. died Thursday at the age of 60, according to USA Today.

Brand won eight tournaments in his career on the European Tour, also representing Europe twice in the Ryder Cup. He was part of the 1987 team that beat the United States for the first time on its home soil.

He competed on the European Tour from 1982 until he retired in 2006.

He later found success on the senior circuit, winning two more tournaments Staysure Tour in 2010 and 2013.

"Gordon was a huge advocate of the game and one of the stars of Scottish golf during his time on the European Tour. His 12 years on the Staysure Tour will be remembered fondly, especially his debut win in Jersey," Staysure Tour head Mark Aspland said in a release.

"He will be sorely missed by everyone at the Staysure Tour and our thoughts are with his wife Sheena and his close friends at this time."

Current stars also felt his impact on the game, including Justin Rose:

The European Tour also honored the golfer:

Brand competed in The Open 18 times in his career, earning a tie for fifth in 1992.