Hall of Fame Game, Training Camp Round Up: Drew Lock Is Nowhere Near Ready

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

We had actual, honest-to-God NFL football on Thursday night.

Well, sort of.

To be fair, the annual Hall of Fame Game that kicks off the preseason has about as much in common with actual NFL football as Twilight does with The Great Gatsby.

But after a long offseason, it still felt good to see some live action and get a glimpse of stars like Denver's Von Miller and Atlanta's Julio Jones—even if there was a negative bajillion percent chance either was going to play a single snap.

The dawn of the preseason puts us one step closer to September 5. One step closer to fans far and wide getting to watch their favorite team take the field for real. And while it's still a long way off, one step closer to Miami and Super Bowl LIV.

There wasn't much of note that happened in the "contest" between the Falcons and Broncos, but Thursday did mark the professional debut of a rookie quarterback from which much is expected by many.

And it's that debut that leads off our roundup of the latest across the league.