Thorbjorn Olesen Arrested on Suspicion of Sexual Assault, Being Drunk on Plane

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2019

Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen tees off from the third hole during the second round of the British Open golf Championships at Royal Portrush golf club in Northern Ireland on July 19, 2019. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images)
ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images

European Tour golfer Thorbjorn Olesen was arrested Monday on suspicion of sexual assault, being intoxicated on board an airplane and failing to comply with the orders of the cabin crew.

Jack de Menezes of The Independent reported Olesen was released from custody pending an investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a female passenger during a transatlantic flight from Memphis, Tennessee to London.

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

