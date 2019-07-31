Tottenham Win 2019 Audi Cup After Beating Bayern Munich on Penalties

PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur were crowned 2019 Audi Cup champions on Wednesday after they defeated hosts Bayern Munich 6-5 on penalties following a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena.

Erik Lamela gave last season's UEFA Champions League runners-up a half-time lead, sprinting to meet Georges-Kevin Nkoudou's back-post cross and sliding to convert after 19 minutes.

Christian Eriksen came on at the break and scored just before the hour mark to give Spurs a 2-0 lead. Jann-Fiete Arp got away from the Spurs defence to halve the deficit less than two minutes later, and Alphonso Davies scored late to force penalties.

Each finalist had form coming into this fixture, with Bayern having thrashed Fenerbahce 6-1 in their Audi Cup opener while Mauricio Pochettino's men defeated Real Madrid 1-0.

Die Roten appeared to be in slightly stronger form, however, after winning their last three games in succession, one of which was a 3-1 victory over Los Blancos.

It was, therefore, a surprise to see Tottenham push into the lead after just 19 minutes. Nkoudou got away from 18-year-old right-back Jonas Kehl all too easily before putting the ball on a plate for Lamela, via ITV (UK only):

The Evening Standard's Dan Kilpatrick praised the goal's setup man more so than finisher Lamela, who doubled his pre-season goal tally in the process:

Bayern's young attack endeavoured to impose itself upon Tottenham's backline, but midfielders Ryan Johansson, Alexander Nollenberger and others looked physically overwhelmed at points.

Lucas Moura also came close to doubling Spurs' lead before the break but was denied by Manuel Neuer (UK only):

Tottenham blogger Chris Miller deservedly judged the English visitors as the superior team in the opening 45 minutes:

Tottenham boss Pochettino made nine changes at half-time while Bayern counterpart Niko Kovac made just three, with star stopper Neuer among those who made way.

Spurs, meanwhile, introduced a number of first-team stars, including Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and playmaker Eriksen to further strengthen their stance.

The manager reaped the benefit of his changes before long as Kane held the ball up before squaring to fellow substitute Eriksen for the finish (UK only):

Bayern's youngsters kicked into life soon after. Canadian prodigy Alphonso Davies fed Arp through one-on-one with Paulo Gazzaniga, and the 19-year-old finished low past the Argentinian for his first Bayern goal.

Pochettino was pained to see defender Juan Foyth stretchered off with what looked to be a serious injury, and the opposition made full use of the confusion in the defence.

Kovac made some senior introductions as Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski came on, but it was 18-year-old Davies who found the equaliser (UK only):

Almost out of nowhere, the winger—playing in a wing-back role in the final—came onto his less-favoured right foot and drive in from 30 yards out.

Toby Alderweireld converted Spurs’ first spot-kick before Gazzaniga denied David Alaba, and Sven Ulreich guessed Eriksen would go down the middle to save from the Dane.

Thiago Alcantara scored to level for Bayern, igniting a streak of successful penalties. Kane, Son, Jack Roles and Oliver Skippe scored the next four for Spurs, while Muller, Renato Sanches, Lewandowski and Sarpreet Singh made no mistake for the hosts.

Japhet Tanganga was confident tucking away his attempt from 12 yards, but Gazzaniga pulled off an acrobatic save to deny Jerome Boateng and seal a valuable friendly triumph for Spurs.

Both teams have positives to take from the result, though Pochettino will have been saddened to see his side sacrifice a two-goal lead, not to mention losing defender Foyth to injury in a key area.

What's Next?

Bayern have only two days rest before they face rivals Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup on Saturday. Tottenham will complete their 2019 International Champions Cup against Inter Milan on Sunday.