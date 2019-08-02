2019 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Updated Predictions Entering Preseason ActionAugust 2, 2019
2019 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Updated Predictions Entering Preseason Action
Before we know it, the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears will be kicking off the 2019 NFL season at Soldier Field. That means another season of fantasy football is fast approaching, too.
With draft season about to get underway, fantasy owners should be poring over cheatsheets and injury reports, reading up on potential sleepers and busts and participating in and examining mock drafts.
That last part is why we're here.
A few days ago, I participated in a live mock draft with a combination of fantasy writers and podcasters. As you can see by looking at the final rosters, no team stands out as a clear favorite.
To help you identify potential value picks in 2019, here's a round-by-round review of how things played out.
Round 1
1.01: Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG
1.02: Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR
1.03: Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
1.04: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL
1.05: David Johnson, RB, ARI
1.06: DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU
1.07: Davante Adams, WR, GB
1.08: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT
1.09: James Conner, RB, PIT
1.10: Julio Jones, WR, ATL
1.11: Michael Thomas, WR, NO
1.12: Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ
There usually aren't many big surprises in Round 1, and this draft was no different. As is generally the case in 2019, the first round was a mixture of tailbacks and receivers, with the elite backfield options leading things off.
However, there were a few happenings of note.
Largely due to his siesta in Cabo (holdout, whatever), Dallas Cowboys tailback Ezekiel Elliott fell to the back end of the "Big Four" running backs. Whether that's great value or a disaster will depend on how long Zeke's holdout lasts.
It was interesting to see JuJu Smith-Schuster drafted third among wide receivers. Smith-Schuster is a talented youngster coming off a 11/1,426/7 explosion with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he isn't as proven as receivers like Julio Jones and Michael Thomas.
Finally, it was surprising to see New York Jets tailback Le'Veon Bell fall to the final pick of Round 1. Sure, he missed the entire 2018 season because of a holdout, but getting him at 1.12 is a nice bargain.
Round 2
2.01: Todd Gurley, RB, LAR
2.02: Travis Kelce, TE, KC
2.03: Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE
2.04: Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN
2.05: Tyreek Hill, WR, KC
2.06: Joe Mixon, RB, CIN
2.07: Nick Chubb, RB, CLE
2.08: Damien Williams, RB, KC
2.09: Melvin Gordon III, RB, LAC
2.10: Mike Evans, WR, TB
2.11: Zach Ertz, TE, PHI
2.12: Antonio Brown, WR, OAK
In some respects, Round 2 followed a similar script to Round 1. Running backs continued to fly off the board. We also saw the first two tight ends selected: Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Zach Ertz of the Philadelphia Eagles.
If you want a top-tier tight end, prepare to pay a premium to get one.
There was also plenty of risk among the running backs drafted.
Todd Gurley's arthritic knee has hung like a black cloud over his fantasy prospects since the moment it became public. Minnesota's Dalvin Cook is an elite talent who can't seem to stay on the field. And Melvin Gordon III's contract standoff with the Chargers doesn't appear likely to end any time soon.
The Elliott/Gordon double-dip could be a league-winner...or a catastrophe.
Round 3
3.01: T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND
3.02: Adam Thielen, WR, MIN
3.03: Amari Cooper, WR, DAL
3.04: Keenan Allen, WR, LAC
3.05: Aaron Jones, RB, GB
3.06: Kerryon Johnson, RB, DET
3.07: Marlon Mack, RB, IND
3.08: Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN
3.09: A.J. Green, WR, CIN
3.10: Brandin Cooks, WR, LAR
3.11: Leonard Fournette, RB, JAX
3.12: Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL
The third round of this draft was a series of runs. It kicked off with four straight wideouts, all of whom are plenty capable of cracking the top 12 in fantasy points at the position.
Then it was the backfield's turn, as three straight running backs came off the board. The most interesting of the trio was Detroit's Kerryon Johnson, who Heath Cummings of CBS Sports believes has top-10 upside this season.
Then came three more receivers, including Cincinnati's A.J. Green. This draft occurred after Green was hurt but before he had surgery. Now that we know Green will miss some regular-season time, his ADP will surely drop even further.
Two tailbacks closed out Round 3, including Atlanta's Devonta Freeman. His 2018 season was an injury-marred mess, but with Tevin Coleman now in San Francisco, Freeman is a good bet to outplay this draft slot if he can stay healthy.
Round 4
4.01: Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
4.02: Robert Woods, WR, LAR
4.03: Mark Ingram II, RB, BAL
4.04: George Kittle, TE, SF
4.05: Sony Michel, RB, NE
4.06: Kenny Golladay, WR, DET
4.07: Chris Godwin, WR, TB
4.08: Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA
4.09: Julian Edelman, WR, NE
4.10: Josh Jacobs, RB, OAK
4.11: Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
4.12: Andrew Luck, QB, IND
It was only a matter of time before the first quarterback came off the board, and we knew it would be Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs. That the reigning NFL MVP lasted until 4.01 demonstrates an understanding that the depth available under center makes patience a wise course of action.
In most drafts, Mahomes won't last this long.
Round 4 also featured the last of the elite tight ends coming off the board. Just like with Mahomes, San Francisco's George Kittle isn't likely to fall this far in the majority of drafts. He's a value pick at any point in the fourth round.
This was also the second round in a row featuring more wide receivers than any other position. There were also a pair of risky picks on the back end, as Titans tailback Derrick Henry and Colts quarterback Andrew Luck are each nursing leg injuries that supposedly aren't serious but are at least somewhat concerning.
Round 5
5.01: David Montgomery, RB, CHI
5.02: Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN
5.03: D.J. Moore, WR, CAR
5.04: Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR
5.05: Mike Williams, WR, LAC
5.06: Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN
5.07: Chris Carson, RB, SEA
5.08: Hunter Henry, TE, LAC
5.09: Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL
5.10: Evan Engram, TE, NYG
5.11: Kenyan Drake, RB, MIA
5.12: Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE
This is the point in a fantasy football draft where paths start to diverge. Depending on how individual drafters value players, one man's reach is another's value.
The first selection of Round 5 is a prime example of this. David Montgomery is a talented young tailback who appears to be a better fit for Matt Nagy's offense in Chicago than the departed Jordan Howard. But with Tarik Cohen still in the Windy City, spending a top-50 pick on the rookie is a risk.
The two best picks of the fifth round might have been made at the end.
Dolphins tailback Kenyan Drake was a top-15 RB in PPR formats a year ago despite sporadic usage by then-head coach Adam Gase. Even if Kalen Ballage does become Miami's nominal starter, Drake is still a good bet to outperform him.
Meanwhile, with Odell Beckham Jr. now in Cleveland, Jarvis Landry is the clear-cut No. 2 option in the passing game. But Beckham is going to draw a ton of attention from defenses, and Landry has shown the ability time and again to rack up points in PPR formats.
Round 6
6.01: Dante Pettis, WR, SF
6.02: Lamar Miller, RB, HOU
6.03: Dede Westbrook, WR, JAX
6.04: Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI
6.05: Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA
6.06: Allen Robinson, WR, CHI
6.07: O.J. Howard, TE, TB
6.08: Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU
6.09: Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB
6.10: James White, RB, NE
6.11: Russell Wilson, QB, SEA
6.12: David Njoku, TE, CLE
The first half of Round 6 was a mixture of risk and reward at running back and wide receiver.
NFL Network's Peter Schrager tabbed 49ers wideout Dante Pettis as a potential breakout star. Rotoworld's John Daigle said the same thing about Seattle Seahawks tailback Rashaad Penny, who was a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Then there are veterans like Texans running back Lamar Miller and Bears receiver Allen Robinson, both of whom are perceived to be low-ceiling fantasy options. But Miller was the 23rd-ranked PPR tailback a year ago, and Robinson slotted inside WR3 territory in terms of fantasy points per game.
Both are more than capable of living up to a sixth-round price tag.
The back half of the round featured a mini-run on quarterbacks. Houston's Deshaun Watson and Seattle's Russell Wilson both receive a significant fantasy boost from their ability to gain yardage with their legs. Aaron Rodgers, on the other hand, is, you know, Aaron Rodgers.
The fact that quarterbacks like them are available more than two full rounds after Mahomes is another reason to wait at that position on draft day.
Round 7
7.01: Tevin Coleman, RB, SF
7.02: Corey Davis, WR, TEN
7.03: Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ
7.04: Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI
7.05: Vance McDonald, TE, PIT
7.06: Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI
7.07: Baker Mayfield, QB, CLE
7.08: Miles Sanders, RB, PHI
7.09: Geronimo Allison, WR, GB
7.10: Latavius Murray, RB, NO
7.11: Matt Ryan, QB, ATL
7.12: Anthony Miller, WR, CHI
We're getting into the middle rounds, which is where many fantasy leagues are won. If you happen on a game-changer here, it can make all the difference in the world.
However, few of the picks here jump out as potential game-changers other than Jets wideout Robby Anderson, who caught fire at the end of the 2018 season. If he and QB Sam Darnold can carry that momentum over into 2019, the fourth-year veteran could be one of the steals of this draft.
Eagles wideout Alshon Jeffery could also be a value this late after a top-25 PPR finish in 2018. He might not explode this season, but he should at least justify this draft cost if he stays healthy.
Outside of Anderson and Jeffery, the keyword in Round 7 is "maybe."
Maybe Miles Sanders will emerge as the Eagles No. 1 tailback at some point this year. But as things stand right now, the rookie is a clear-cut No. 2 behind Jordan Howard.
Maybe Geronimo Allison will become Aaron Rodgers' No. 2 target in the passing game. But to date, Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been the one turning heads at Packers camp.
Round 8
8.01: Darrell Henderson, RB, LAR
8.02: Sammy Watkins, WR, KC
8.03: Jordan Howard, RB, PHI
8.04: Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN
8.05: Nyheim Hines, RB, IND
8.06: Derrius Guice, RB, WAS
8.07: Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC
8.08: Emmanuel Sanders, WR, DEN
8.09: Christian Kirk, WR, ARI
8.10: Donte Moncrief, WR, PIT
8.11: Ronald Jones II, RB, TB
8.12: Will Fuller, WR, HOU
The "maybes" kicked into overdrive in Round 8, beginning with the first pick of the round.
Most of Darrell Henderson's fantasy value is inversely proportional to Todd Gurley's health. But by handcuffing the rookie to Gurley, that fantasy drafter procured a great (albeit expensive) insurance policy.
Courtland Sutton (Denver Broncos), Christian Kirk (Arizona Cardinals) and Will Fuller (Houston Texans) are young receivers with plenty of potential. But there are questions about the offenses in Denver and Arizona, while Fuller has struggled to stay on the field in Houston.
The only thing standing between second-year tailback Ronald Jones II and the starting gig for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is the wholly underwhelming Peyton Barber, and Jones has reportedly impressed the new staff in Tampa.
But after averaging fewer than two yards per carry in a miserable rookie season, it's fair to remain skeptical about Jones' fantasy prospects for now.
Round 9
9.01: Royce Freeman, RB, DEN
9.02: Marvin Jones Jr., WR, DET
9.03: Kalen Ballage, RB, MIA
9.04: Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG
9.05: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, GB
9.06: N'Keal Harry, WR, NE
9.07: Adrian Peterson, RB, WAS
9.08: Cam Newton, QB, CAR
9.09: Carson Wentz, QB, PHI
9.10: Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN
9.11: DeSean Jackson, WR, PHI
9.12: Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE
There were a few wide receivers of note selected in Round 9—both youngsters and veterans alike.
Aaron Rodgers told NFL Network (via Zach Kruse of Packers Wire) that Valdes-Scantling has been an eye-opener in camp.
"I think one guy that has really jumped out, in the spring, was Marquez," Rodgers said. "He's always timing really fast. Now he's playing to his time. Marquez is starting to play with more confidence, and that's pretty good to see."
Both Marvin Jones Jr. of the Lions and DeSean Jackson of the Eagles are veteran deep threats who will serve as No. 2 receivers for their respective teams. The pair may be a bit hit-or-miss, but both have shown the ability to be viable weekly starters in the past.
Speaking of the past, don't sleep on Adrian Peterson of the Redskins. With Peterson coming off a 1,000-yard season and Derrius Guice still yet to carry the ball in an NFL game that counts, Peterson could be a cheap source of RB2 production.
Round 10
10.01: Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ
10.02: D'Onta Foreman, RB, HOU
10.03: Austin Hooper, TE, ATL
10.04: Matt Breida, RB, SF
10.05: Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR
10.06: Jared Cook, TE, NO
10.07: LeSean McCoy, RB, BUF
10.08: Damien Harris, RB, NE
10.09: Eric Ebron, TE, IND
10.10: Mark Andrews, TE, BAL
10.11: Jerick McKinnon, RB, SF
10.12: Kyler Murray, QB, ARI
There are essentially three plans of attack at tight end: spend an early pick on one of the high-end options, target a second-tier player like Hunter Henry of the Chargers or O.J. Howard of the Buccaneers, or wait even later and hope to hit on a less expensive one.
Four of the drafters in this league went that last route in Round 10.
Austin Hooper of the Falcons quietly posted a 71/660/4 stat line that equated to a sixth-place fantasy finish in PPR leagues a year ago. Veteran Jared Cook is coming off a top-five PPR finish in Oakland a year ago and has reportedly impressed his new head coach.
Eric Ebron beat them both in 2018 in his first year with the Colts, hauling in 13 scores. The only reason he's still available here is Jack Doyle's return from injury. And Mark Andrews of the Ravens has garnered some buzz as a potential sleeper this season.
If any of them can muscle their way into the top five again, their respective fantasy owners will be in an advantageous position.
Round 11
11.01: James Washington, WR, PIT
11.02: Devin Funchess, WR, IND
11.03: Dak Prescott, QB, DAL
11.04: Dion Lewis, RB, TEN
11.05: John Brown, WR, BUF
11.06: Michael Gallup, WR, DAL
11.07: Golden Tate, WR, NYG
11.08: Carlos Hyde, RB, KC
11.09: DK Metcalf, WR, SEA
11.10: Devante Parker, WR, MIA
11.11: Chicago Bears D/ST
11.12: Keke Coutee, WR, HOU
At this point in a fantasy draft, owners can go in a number of possible directions, and none of them are anywhere close to a sure bet.
So far as a relatively certain weekly starter goes, the safest bet of the round was drafting the Chicago Bears D/ST at 11.11. However, fantasy defenses are notoriously unpredictable, and the better use of draft capital is waiting to snag a matchup play closer to the end.
Rather than selecting a D/ST, owners should target upside plays at this point of the draft. Young receivers like James Washington of the Steelers, Devin Funchess of the Colts and DK Metcalf of the Seahawks could all blow their modest draft-day cost out of the water—or wind up on the waiver wire by Week 5.
That's also when Giants wideout Golden Tate is set to return from his four-game suspension, provided he loses his appeal. If Tate bucks the odds and wins that appeal, he could be a bargain for drafters willing to roll the dice on him late.
Round 12
12.01: Zay Jones, WR, BUF
12.02: Kenny Stills, WR, MIA
12.03: C.J. Anderson, RB, DET
12.04: Greg Olsen, TE, CAR
12.05: Devin Singletary, RB, BUF
12.06: Tyrell Williams, WR, OAK
12.07: Jared Goff, QB, LAR
12.08: Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN
12.09: Trey Burton, TE, CHI
12.10: Giovani Bernard, RB, CIN
12.11: Justin Jackson, RB, LAC
12.12: Jaylen Samuels, RB, PIT
It's getting difficult to find something to say about the picks made this late other than "good luck."
It isn't that there's no upside to be had here. Getting a No. 1 wide receiver in Round 12 is nice, but it would be nicer if Kenny Stills had a better quarterback throwing him the ball.
Tyrell Williams has a 1,000-yard season on his resume and will see plenty of single coverage opposite Antonio Brown in Oakland. But outside of that one big year, Williams has been a non-factor in fantasy.
The same goes for the young tailbacks selected in this round. Giovani Bernard and Jaylen Samuels have limited upside due to limited touches. Rookie Alexander Mattison's value depends on Dalvin Cook's ability to stay healthy. And Justin Jackson will turn back into a pumpkin as soon as Melvin Gordon reports.
Welcome to the late rounds—where the only certain thing is that nothing is certain.
Round 13
13.01: Peyton Barber, RB, TB
13.02: Los Angeles Rams D/ST
13.03: Albert Wilson, WR, MIA
13.04: Ito Smith, RB, ATL
13.05: Trey Quinn, WR, WAS
13.06: Jameis Winston, QB, TB
13.07: Duke Johnson, RB, CLE
13.08: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, PHI
13.09: Josh Allen, QB, BUF
13.10: Travis Benjamin, WR, LAC
13.11: T.J. Yeldon, RB, BUF
13.12: Kyle Rudolph, TE, MIN
We've officially gotten to the fantasy equivalent of being down 11 points with a minute and change to go and no timeouts.
In other words: While it's possible to strike gold with a 13th-round pick, the odds aren't great.
Cleveland's Duke Johnson should have at least some value while Kareem Hunt is suspended. But once Hunt is eligible to return in Week 10, the fifth-year pro's fantasy value could hinge on getting a change of scenery.
Washington's Trey Quinn appears to have won the starting job in the slot for the Redskins, but it's debatable whether that will equate to any real fantasy production given the team's issues at quarterback.
And given that a No. 1 running back (in theory) was available with the first pick in the 13th round, that tells you all you need to know about the sort of season Peyton Barber had in Tampa last year. Then again, Barber's RB31 finish in PPR formats from a year ago wouldn't be so bad for a runner who essentially costs nothing in many drafts.
Round 14
14.01: Darren Waller, TE, OAK
14.02: Delanie Walker, TE, TEN
14.03: Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT
14.04: Los Angeles Chargers D/ST
14.05: Antonio Callaway, WR, CLE
14.06: Marqise Lee, WR, JAX
14.07: T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET
14.08: Breshad Perriman, WR, TB
14.09: Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST
14.10: Robert Foster, WR, BUF
14.11: Greg Zuerlein, K, LAR
14.12: Baltimore Ravens D/ST
It had to happen at some point. Someone had to take the first kicker. And while Greg Zuerlein of the Rams has as good of a foot as you'll find in, um, football, taking a kicker before the final round always has been and always will be a no-no.
It just isn't worth the negligible edge you'll eschew taking shots on fliers or adding depth.
Want to go the former route? Antonio Callaway of the Browns and Breshad Perriman are young deep threats capable of the occasional big game. Detroit's T.J. Hockenson is as NFL-ready as you're going to find with a rookie tight end.
Prefer the latter direction? If Delanie Walker of the Titans can recapture his pre-injury form, he could be a dirt-cheap weekly starter at fantasy's most perplexing position. All Ben Roethlisberger did last year was lead the NFL with 5,129 passing yards.
Or, as three teams did, you could go ahead and grab a starting defense.
Just don't draft a kicker.
Round 15
15.01: Noah Fant, TE, DEN
15.02: Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL
15.03: Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, HOU
15.04: Drew Brees, QB, NO
15.05: Wil Lutz, K, NO
15.06: Dallas Cowboys D/ST
15.07: Denver Broncos D/ST
15.08: Harrison Butker, K, KC
15.09: Justin Tucker, K, BAL
15.10: Cleveland Browns D/ST
15.11: Philip Rivers, QB, LAC
15.12: Robbie Gould, K, SF
Assuming that league rules require drafters to select a full lineup, the final two rounds are usually dominated by kickers and defenses. Eight of the 12 picks in Round 15 hailed from those two positions. Three more were quarterbacks.
Of that trio, two (L.A.'s Philip Rivers and Drew Brees of the Saints) were veterans at the helm of offenses loaded with skill-position talent. Rivers finished outside of the top 12 last year in NFL.com default fantasy scoring, but Brees was the eighth-ranked quarterback.
Both have a decent chance of performing as low-end weekly starters in 12-team leagues.
The third (Baltimore's Lamar Jackson) was much more dangerous with his legs than his arm as a rookie. However, Jackson was also a top-10 fantasy quarterback from Week 12 onward last year. Like the veterans, Jackson offers some potential available at a deep discount.
Round 16
16.01: Buffalo Bills D/ST
16.02: Stephen Gostkowski, K, NE
16.03: Michael Badgley, K, LAC
16.04: Miles Boykin, WR, BAL
16.05: New York Jets D/ST
16.06: Adam Vinatieri, K, IND
16.07: Jake Elliott, K, PHI
16.08: Minnesota Vikings D/ST
16.09: Mason Crosby, K, GB
16.10: Indianapolis Colts D/ST
16.11: Chris Thompson, RB, WAS
16.12: Matt Prater, K, DET
The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets D/STs are both good examples of finding teams with a good matchup to open the season late in fantasy drafts.
The Bills and Jets open the season against one another in MetLife Stadium. Both teams ranked inside the top 10 in fantasy points allowed to defenses last year, with the Bills the more preferable matchup.
Only two of the 12 picks in Round 16 weren't defenses or kickers. One was oft-injured Redskins scatback Chris Thompson, who has proved to be capable of decent PPR production when healthy. The other was rookie wideout Miles Boykin of the Ravens, who has been an early standout in Baltimore's training camp.
You can view the full draft board here.