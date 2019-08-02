2019 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Updated Predictions Entering Preseason Action

0 of 16

Bill Feig/Associated Press

Before we know it, the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears will be kicking off the 2019 NFL season at Soldier Field. That means another season of fantasy football is fast approaching, too.

With draft season about to get underway, fantasy owners should be poring over cheatsheets and injury reports, reading up on potential sleepers and busts and participating in and examining mock drafts.

That last part is why we're here.

A few days ago, I participated in a live mock draft with a combination of fantasy writers and podcasters. As you can see by looking at the final rosters, no team stands out as a clear favorite.

To help you identify potential value picks in 2019, here's a round-by-round review of how things played out.