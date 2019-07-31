Video: Noah Syndergaard Confident He'll Stay with Mets Amid Trade Rumors

David Banks/Associated Press

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard believes he will still be with the team following Wednesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

"I am, yeah," he said when asked if he is confident New York will not trade him:

The comment came after Syndergaard allowed one unearned run, five hits and a walk while striking out 11 in 7.1 innings of work during New York's 5-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

