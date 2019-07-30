Ex-Cowboys WR Dez Bryant Says He Has 'No Interest' in Playing 'Right Now'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Dez Bryant is throwing up the X to the NFL, at least temporarily.

The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver cited a TMZ report from Tuesday that the Cowboys have been sued for allegedly covering up the severity of a 2017 car crash involving running back Ezekiel Elliott as a reason he has "no interest" in the NFL right now.

"This exactly why I don't have no interest in playing football right now," he tweeted. "I have not reached out to no organization trying to play ... people forget real quick we are still human.. my anxiety and depression came from this type of stuff... what I realized nobody care but me."

The 30-year-old further clarified in separate tweets:

Bryant signed a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints in November but never played in a game for the team as he suffered a torn Achilles during his second practice.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

