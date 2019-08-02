Greatest 'Cheat Code' Players in NFL Video Game History

0 of 10

PAUL SAKUMA/Associated Press

You may think you know who tops this countdown of the most legendary "broken" football players in video game history.

But are you sure?

Bo Jackson's Tecmo Super Bowl legacy has endured for nearly 30 years. But the 2004 Madden version of Michael Vick stands beside Mario in the annals of gaming history.

There have been plenty of other imbalanced, overpowered or just plain awesome football video game characters to choose from since the days when we blew into our NES cartridges or dropped our allowance money into arcade cabinets. Perhaps some sleeper jumped, juked or glitched his way to the top of the list.

Whether they come from Madden or elsewhere, all of these players had the power to make your opponents throw their controllers across the room in disgust, and some of them are more memorable than their real-life counterparts.

They may not have been properly balanced or realistic, but that's what made them so much fun.