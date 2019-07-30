Fantasy Football 2019: Sleeper Cheat Sheet and Strategy Tips for Mock Drafts

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

The NFL Hall of Fame Game is set for Thursday, which means football season is just around the corner.

Fantasy season, however, is here.

As you prepare to engage in your upcoming fantasy draft, you'll find all the tips and tricks you need to know ahead of the 2019 season below, from sleepers to current draft strategy.

The game of football continues to evolve year to year, and as a result, so does fantasy strategy. Don't be caught out in the cold when it comes to your draft.

Finally, a note about sleepers: There are many definitions for what constitutes a sleeper, largely depending on the size of your league and your scoring system. For the purpose of these rankings, we'll assume a 12-team league with points-per-reception scoring. A sleeper is therefore defined as a player whose average draft position is lower than what we predict their actual value will be.

2019 Fantasy Sleeper Cheat Sheet

Geronimo Allison, WR, Packers (ADP: 108, WR43): There are a lot of moving parts to head coach Matt LaFleur's new offense for the Packers. The trouble with drafting any Green Bay skill position player is we don't know for sure who will fall into favor with the first-year coach and Aaron Rodgers. But Allison has made case for top-three usage. He had a 121.9 passer rating when targeted last season, and Rodgers always needs reliable hands.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Packers (ADP: 119, WR47): There's a good chance that Valdes-Scantling, in his second season, earns enough trust from Rodgers and LaFleur to become the No. 2 receiver. He already impressed in PPR leagues last season, scoring in double digits five times in seven games despite only posting one touchdown in that period.

Damien Harris, RB, Patriots (ADP: 154, RB51): Bill Belichick has proved that when it comes to the New England Patriots, any running back can emerge in any given game. Sony Michel is clearly his guy, but he's starting training camp on the PUP list. It would be wise for fantasy managers to keep an eye on Harris, the Patriots' third-round draft pick.

Jaylen Samuels, RB, Steelers (ADP: 160, RB55): While James Conner is the Steelers' primary back, fantasy managers should keep his injury history in mind. Samuels could be in for a bigger year than his ADP predicts, especially in PPR leagues. Samuels had 199 receiving yards with three touchdowns over 14 games as a rookie. That double-threat potential is intriguing in later rounds.

Devin Singletary, RB, Bills (ADP: 170, RB58): Fantasy managers have hard evidence that they should be bullish on Devin Singletary; the Bills running back has been receiving first-team reps in training camp and making the most of those opportunities. He's not a known commodity yet, so jump on him now while he's undervalued.

Jalen Richard, RB, Raiders (ADP: 203, RB65): For those in PPR leagues, Richard is a solid find in the late rounds. Last season, he was able to average double-digit points in nine games and is a pass-catching threat.

Tyler Eifert, TE, Bengals (ADP: 218, TE25): Yes, Eifert is likely going to get injured this season, and his injuries have probably burned your fantasy team in the past. But with A.J. Green out for six to eight weeks, per Adam Schefter, with an ankle injury, Eifert's value in Cincinnati just went up a ton.

Mock Draft Strategy

Seek out do-it-all RBs first

The most dangerous weapon you can acquire for your fantasy team this year is a pass-catching running back, so there's no question that there's a premium on the position. You'll have to seek out these point-generating players—the New York Giants' Saquon Barkley (ADP: 1), Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey (ADP: 3), and the New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara (ADP: 4)—with your first-round pick.

If you hold a bottom-three first-round pick in your 12-team league, however, you may be better off going after a top-five wide receiver like Julio Jones (ADP: 9) or Odell Beckham Jr. (ADP: 13).

Don't even think about a QB until Round 4

You're feeling proud that you nailed a top-tier RB1 and WR1 in the first two rounds, and when Round 3 comes along, you're thinking you may as well grab the best QB available to round out your top offensive trio.

Don't.

In most leagues, fantasy managers aren't touching the quarterback position until Round 4. The consensus first pass-caller off the board is the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (ADP: 37).

Even if you have a late-third round pick, do not give into the temptation to add Mahomes to your squad. You can pick up a RB2, WR2, or TE1 and still land a difference-making quarterback in Rounds 4 or 5 like Indianapolis' Andrew Luck (ADP: 50) or Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers (ADP: 54).

With two exceptions, don't spend a high pick on a TE

There just aren't many difference-makers at the tight end position to make them worth a selection in the top three rounds, save for two notable examples. Fantasy managers are grabbing Kansas City's Travis Kelce (ADP: 8) and San Francisco's George Kittle (ADP: 24) in the first two rounds.

If you have the opportunity to draft either of those players and you're still happy with your starting RB1 or WR1, go ahead and do it.

However, you can wait until Round 4 or later to select a starting-caliber tight end like Tampa Bay's O.J. Howard (ADP: 45) or the Los Angeles Chargers' Hunter Henry (ADP: 60).

Outside of those two standout early-target tight ends, you're just not going to find the production from the position you will from a standout RB2 or WR2.

All fantasy stats and rankings via FantasyPros unless otherwise noted.