Fantasy Football 2019 Big Board: Latest Rankings Ahead of NFL Preseason

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

We may live in an era of spread schemes and rules that benefit the offense, but running backs are still the kings of fantasy football. It's simple, really: Without a good stable of tailbacks, you aren't winning spit in 2019.

In the overwhelming majority of fantasy drafts, the first four picks will all be running backs. Of the first 12 players in terms of ADP at Fantasy Pros, a full two-thirds are tailbacks. It's a position that will be hit hard early on draft day.

There are also quite a few questions at the top of the RB rankings this year. Two of the top 12 running backs on this board (Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys and the Chargers' Melvin Gordon) are holding out of training camp right now. Another (L.A.'s Todd Gurley) faces an uncertain future thanks to a reportedly arthritic knee.

Hey, no one said this was going to be easy.

Undervalued Running Backs

Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons

ADP: 33, RB17

My Ranking: RB11

With so many questions surrounding so many high-end running backs, finding an RB2 capable of RB1 production could be a huge boost to fantasy drafters this year.

Freeman's 2018 season was admittedly an injury-marred mess. But the 27-year-old is healthy and has looked good in camp, Freeman's shown himself to be capable of elite production in the past, and he's the unquestioned No. 1 tailback for a potent Atlanta offense.

Add that up, and you have a recipe for fantasy success.

Kenyan Drake, Miami Dolphins

ADP: 55, RB26

My Ranking: RB20

Drake was already an undervalued running back entering draft season. Now, news that Kalen Ballage earned the first practice reps of training camp ahead of Drake has sent the fourth-year pro's stock tumbling even farther.

Here's the thing: It doesn't matter if Ballage gets some early-down work. Drake was never going to be an every-down workhorse. What does matter is that Drake's running as the third-down back for a team that will be playing catch-up as much as any in the league this year.

Last I checked, garbage-time fantasy points count the same as the rest.

Overvalued Running Backs

Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

ADP: 13, RB9

My Ranking: RB10

For most of the last two seasons, Gurley's been the single most productive running back in fantasy football. Were he healthy, Gurley would be on the short list of players under consideration to be drafted first overall. If he can stay on the field and gets a workload anything like the last two seasons, he could easily carry many fantasy teams to the playoffs.

However, Gurley's balky knee can't be ignored. Nor can the fact that the Rams were concerned enough about that knee to take Memphis running back Darrell Henderson in the third round of the 2019 draft.

He's the king of risk/reward picks this year.

Sony Michel, New England Patriots

ADP: 47, RB23

My Ranking: RB26

There were concerns about Michel's health after offseason knee surgery, but per Ryan Hannable of WEEI Radio, the second-year pro has returned to practice and indicated that his knee's OK.

That means we can shift the concern back to the fact that Michel's a tailback for the New England Patriots.

Michel showed more than a little promise as a rookie runner, averaging a respectable 4.5 yards per carry. But the former Georgia standout was a complete non-factor in the passing game, and he'll have to contend with a crowded Pats backfield that added another grinder this year in Damien Harris.

Sleeper Running Backs

Adrian Peterson, Washington Redskins

ADP: 139, RB50

My Ranking: RB34

Yep, that's right. We've reached a day where one of the best running backs of his generation is a "sleeper."

On just about every list of RB rankings, you'll see second-year back Derrius Guice listed ahead of Peterson, despite the fact that the former has yet to log a single regular-season carry and the latter topped 1,000 yards on the ground in 2018.

Let the other drafters in your league target Guice (who is already nursing another injury). Pick up Peterson in the later rounds of the draft.

You won't regret it.

Top 75 PPR Running Backs

Bye week in parentheses

1. Saquon Barkley - NYG (11)

2 Christian McCaffrey – CAR (7)

3. Alvin Kamara - NO (9)

4. Ezekiel Elliott - DAL (8)

5. David Johnson - ARI (12)

6. Le'Veon Bell - NYJ (4)

7. Joe Mixon - CIN (9)

8. James Conner - PIT (7)

9. Nick Chubb - CLE (7)

10. Todd Gurley - LAR (9)

11. Devonta Freeman – ATL (9)

12. Melvin Gordon - LAC (12)

13. Dalvin Cook - MIN (12)

14. Damien Williams - KC (12)

15 Kerryon Johnson - DET (5)

16. Marlon Mack - IND (6)

17. Aaron Jones - GB (11)

18. Leonard Fournette – JAC (10)

19. Derrick Henry - TEN (11)

20. Kenyan Drake - MIA (5)

21. Josh Jacobs - OAK (6)

22. Phillip Lindsay - DEN (10)

23. Mark Ingram II - BAL (8)

24. Chris Carson - SEA (11)

25. Lamar Miller - HOU (10)

26. Sony Michel - NE (10)

27. David Montgomery – CHI (6)

28. Tevin Coleman - SF (4)

29. Latavius Murray - NO (9)

30. James White - NE (10)

31. Rashaad Penny - SEA (11)

32. Tarik Cohen - CHI (6)

33. Jordan Howard - PHI (10)

34. Adrian Peterson - WAS (10)

35. Austin Ekeler - LAC (12)

36. Royce Freeman - DEN (10)

37. Ronald Jones II - TB (7)

38. LeSean McCoy - BUF (6)

39. Peyton Barber - TB (7)

40. Derrius Guice - WAS (10)

41. Miles Sanders - PHI (10)

42. Darrell Henderson – LAR (9)

43. Jerick McKinnon - SF (4)

44. D'Onta Foreman – HOU (10)

45. Kalen Ballage - MIA (5)

46. Dion Lewis - TEN (11)

47. Matt Breida - SF (4)

48. Carlos Hyde - KC (12)

49. Ito Smith - ATL (9)

50. Nyheim Hines - IND (6)

51. Kareem Hunt - CLE (7)

52. Damien Harris - NE (10)

53. Jaylen Samuels - PIT (7)

54. Duke Johnson - CLE (7)

55. Justin Jackson - LAC (12)

56. Jamaal Williams - GB (11)

57. C.J. Anderson - DET (5)

58. Devin Singletary - BUF (6)

59. Justice Hill - BAL (8)

60. Mike Davis - CHI (6)

61. Chris Thompson - WAS (10)

62. Giovani Bernard - CIN (9)

63. Chase Edmonds - ARI (12)

64. Gus Edwards - BAL (8)

65. Jalen Richard - OAK (6)

66. Frank Gore - BUF (6)

67. Elijah McGuire - NYJ (4)

68. Rex Burkhead - NE (10)

69. Alexander Mattison – MIN (12)

70. T.J. Yeldon - BUF (6)

71. Kenneth Dixon - BAL (8)

72. Malcolm Brown - LAR (9)

73. Doug Martin - OAK (6)

74. Ryquell Armstead – JAC (10)

75. Spencer Ware - IND (6)