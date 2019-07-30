Training Camp Buzz Roundup: 'Fitzmagic' Is Back for 2019

Training Camp Buzz Roundup: 'Fitzmagic' Is Back for 2019July 30, 2019
The NFL is two days away from the start of the preseason, when the Denver Broncos meet the Atlanta Falcons for the 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. As those two teams ready themselves for their first official action, the league's 30 other squads continue the daily grind of training camp.
Multiple key injuries and/or updates occurred Tuesday, and they involved Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, among others.
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, meanwhile, provided clarity to the team's ongoing quarterback competition.
These stories, plus more, dominated the NFL's latest buzz-worthy happenings.
Ryan Fitzpatrick Is 'Clear' Leader in Miami Dolphins' QB Competition
Apparently, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores doesn't believe in coachspeak. He didn't mince words when asked about the team's ongoing quarterback competition between veteran journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick and the 22-year-old Josh Rosen.
"It's pretty clear to me that Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the way," Flores told reporters. "He's done that in a lot of areas, from leadership to production on the field to the meeting rooms to the walk-throughs. This is an ongoing competition, but right now he's leading the way."
Usually, a coach will discuss how early it is in the process or divulge the strengths of both players in the competition without giving a straight answer. Not Flores. He struck at the heart of the matter, which accomplishes two goals.
First, the team can establish a comfort level with Fitzpatrick leading the way. He has already started for seven different franchises, and the 15-year veteran can be a stabilizing force for a young team trying to develop an identity.
"He's been more productive, and at the end of the day that's what it comes down to," Flores said. "He runs the offense very efficiently. He has great rapport with the entire team. He has a lot of leadership ability, and we need that to continue. We need him to grow in that role."
Second, Rosen now has all the motivation he needs. The competition isn't over, and Fitzpatrick has a history of flaming out after short periods of brilliant play. The 36-year-old isn't the future of the franchise, whereas Rosen still can be. The second-year signal-caller must take it upon himself to improve in those same areas Flores identified.
Until then, Fitzpatrick is the guy in Dolphins camp.
Miami Dolphins Shuffle O-Line After Firing Position Coach
The Miami Dolphins made a surprising move Monday, firing offensive line coach Pat Flaherty a week into training camp.
The Dolphins featured a different first-team starting five Tuesday.
"We felt like we needed to make that move," head coach Brian Flores told reporters. "I felt that way. I think I'm always going to do what's in the best interests of the Miami Dolphins. ... The easy decision would have been to do nothing and hope it gets better."
New offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo placed Will Holden and third-round rookie Michael Deiter at guard with Jesse Davis at right tackle, according to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson. Deiter's inclusion is important because Flaherty said Sunday the first-year blocker was a "long ways away," per the Herald's Adam Beasley.
Jackson also reported undrafted guard Shaq Calhoun received first-team reps.
Obviously, the Dolphins offensive line remains a work in progress. However, making multiple changes the day after Flaherty's firing signals a significant disconnect between the previous position coach and the overall approach Flores wanted to take.
"There was no one specific incident," the head coach said, per ESPN's Jeff Darlington. "At the end of the day, I felt like [DeGuglielmo] would be a better fit."
If the Dolphins want Fitzpatrick and Rosen to be successful, the offensive front must be settled by the start of the regular season.
Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck Misses Yet Another Practice
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck continues to deal with a lingering calf injury.
The 29-year-old signal-caller isn't a typical professional athlete. In most cases, elite athletes heal at a rapid rate thanks to aggressive treatment schedules, and they're often considered "ahead of schedule" in their recuperation from injuries.
Luck, on the other hand, attempted an aggressive recovery plan after a 2017 shoulder surgery that caused negative results and a yearlong battle to get back to the field. The 2012 first overall pick eventually returned and played well last season.
But the quarterback and Colts learned their lesson. Now, both parties are overly cautious when Luck suffers an injury. He's dealing with a strained calf, which caused him to miss a second training camp practice Tuesday. According to The Athletic's Zak Keefer, Luck will miss the next two practices as well before being reassessed by Indianapolis' medical staff.
"I did not improve, feeling-wise, pain-wise, and this is something I vowed to myself after going through 2016 and 2017, that I would be honest to myself," Luck told reporters.
Fortunately, the injury isn't considered a precursor to larger issues.
"My Achilles is not at extra risk," he said, per Keefer. "There is no tear or swelling indicated."
As of now, Luck "absolutely" expects to be in the starting lineup when Indianapolis opens the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Avoids Major Injury, Ready to Restart Contract Negotiations
Tyreek Hill avoided major injury Tuesday after being carted off the field.
According to Arrowhead Pride's Pete Sweeney, Hill collided with cornerback Bashaud Breeland. The Kansas City Chiefs medical personnel evaluated the wide receiver before carting him off the field. Fortunately for the team, Hill didn't suffer any significant damage. Instead, the three-time Pro Bowler bruised his right quad, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Even if Hill misses a practice or two, team personnel must feel fortunate since Hill is the league's most dynamic playmaker. His presence in the lineup changes how opponents defend the Chiefs.
Coincidentally, Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, attended Tuesday's practice, per Schefter. The wide receiver is in the last year of his rookie contract. Obviously, the recent allegations of child abuse against Hill placed a hold on negotiations, but Rosenhaus appears ready to reopen the lines of communication.
Once the NFL decided not to discipline Hill after he wasn't charged following a police investigation into how his three-year-old son's arm was broken, Yahoo Sports' Terez A. Paylor reported the Chiefs remained interested in signing the 25-year-old receiver to a contract extension. On the same day, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Rosenhaus wanted to revisit talks "as soon as possible."
Apparently, less than two weeks is enough leeway for the conversation to continue.
Cincinnati Bengals WR A.J. Green Undergoes Ankle Procedure, Will Miss Games
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green underwent a "minor" ankle procedure Tuesday to clean out the injured area, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. As a result, he's expected to miss a few games.
ESPN's Adam Schefter originally reported Green suffered torn ligaments in his left ankle Saturday and needed six to eight weeks of recovery time.
The wide receiver's effectiveness upon his return will be brought into question since he ended last season on injured reserve with a toe injury and won't receive any preparation time for this year's regular season.
"I'd be disappointed, too," head coach Zac Taylor said, per the Cincinnati Enquirer's John Fay. "He's coming back from an injury, then this happens. Obviously, he's down. We say, 'you're A.J. Green. You'll bounce back from this. You'll have the season you're expecting to have.' I'm proud of the way he's handled the adversity. I look forward to having him back—whenever that time comes."
The Bengals don't know exactly when the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver will return and must prepare as if Green won't be ready for Week 1, especially with John Ross nursing a hamstring injury.
Tyler Boyd is comfortable as the offense's top option after posting his first 1,000-yard campaign in Green's stead last season. But the rest of the wide receiver group is unproven.
"You can definitely see maybe an increased sense of urgency in the way we do things as an offense," tight end C.J. Uzomah said, per ESPN.com's Ben Baby.
The onus falls on Alex Erickson, Josh Malone and Cody Core to produce if Green isn't available to start the season.
Report: Ezekiel Elliott on Verge of Becoming NFL's Highest-Paid Running Back
The Ezekiel Elliott holdout ignited a litany of arguments about whether running backs are worth top dollar and Elliott's actual worth to the Dallas Cowboys organization.
The only voices that matter are those within the Cowboys negotiating with Elliott's representation. According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, Dallas is on the verge of making Elliott the game's highest-paid running back.
"Just received another positive update on Zeke extension status," Anderson tweeted. "Still needs time, but IF things continue on same track, I expect Elliott to be the highest-paid running in the NFL across certain metrics. Jives with same tone I heard last Friday. Obviously, though, nothing is done until signed."
The Los Angeles Rams' Todd Gurley is the game's highest-paid back in multiple metrics. His total value ($57.5 million), yearly average ($14.4 million) and practical guarantees ($45 million) rank first, according to Sportrac. Those numbers, as well as Saquon Barkley's $31.2 million guaranteed at signing, are where the Cowboys must go to place Elliott in the range Anderson mentioned.
Owner Jerry Jones was factually correct when he told CBS 11 Sports a team doesn't need a rushing champion to win a Super Bowl. But Elliott is an elite back, a difference-maker and quite valuable to the Cowboys offense. If the Cowboys are seriously considering paying him at or beyond Gurley's level, the holdout shouldn't last too much longer.
Seattle Seahawks' First-Round Pick Leaves Practice Field on Cart
The Seattle Seahawks already faced multiple issues along their defensive line before an injury struck. This year's 29th overall pick, defensive end L.J. Collier, suffered a lower-leg injury Tuesday that required medical personnel to cart him off the field.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, team doctors diagnosed the first-year defender with a high ankle sprain. The injury will likely keep him out of the preseason, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Seattle is extremely thin up front since Ezekiel Ansah continues to recover from offseason shoulder surgery, while the NFL suspended standout defensive tackle Jarran Reed six games for violating the personal conduct code.
A timetable for Ansah's return hasn't been established, but the Seahawks didn't place him on the physically unable to perform list, which means he'll likely play before Week 6.
Beyond the aforementioned defenders, Seattle's group of defensive linemen is below average. Defensive tackle Poona Ford will take over a much bigger role after a standout rookie campaign. Otherwise, Seattle will be reliant on Cassius Marsh, Rasheem Green, Jacob Martin and Branden Jackson at defensive end and Al Woods, Earl Mitchell, Jamie Meder, Quinton Jefferson and Nazair Jones along the interior.
The Seahawks' plan to use Shaquem Griffin more as a pass-rusher may now be a necessity to offset their early-season losses.
Cleveland Browns Lack Clarity in Critical Camp Battle
The Cleveland Browns may be a much-improved team, but they are far from complete.
The offseason additions of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., defensive end Olivier Vernon, defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, strong safety Morgan Burnett and cornerback Greedy Williams provided plenty of star power and filled significant roster gaps.
Right guard is quickly becoming a significant concern area, though.
The coaching staff rotated three options—Austin Corbett, Kyle Kalis (pictured) and Eric Kush—throughout organized team activities and minicamp. The rotation continued into training camp because none of the three separated himself as the top option.
"I wish one was, but I want them all three to compete," head coach Freddie Kitchens said, per Cleveland.com's Doug Lesmerises. "They have all had some good plays. They have all had some bad plays. Under no circumstances are we ready to name the starting guard."
Competition is a good thing when more than one viable option exists. But Cleveland's staff doesn't know whether it has a starting-caliber right guard on the roster after including Kevin Zeitler in the Beckham trade.
The longer this competition lasts, the more it hurts the Browns offense. An offensive line needs time and reps to jell. Furthermore, the strength of the offensive interior is critical to Baker Mayfield's success because the 6'1" quarterback is shorter than ideal for his position.
Four of the five offensive line starters are set in Cleveland, but the inability to identify a right guard could stunt the offense's growth.
Does Donald Penn's Signing Signal Trent Williams' Departure from Washington?
The Washington Redskins are preparing for life without Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams.
Williams' holdout doesn't have an end in sight so Washington signed Donald Penn to a one-year Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The potential ripple effects throughout the league are significant.
Washington protected itself (and its quarterbacks) if Williams is willing to sit out the season unless his trade demands are met. CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora previously reported Williams' relationship with the organization is "totally fractured."
Penn is a band-aid. The 36-year-old left tackle even ended the last two seasons on injured reserve. A healthy version is reliable, though. Penn started every game from 2008-16. At worst, Washington won't rely on Ereck Flowers as its blindside protector.
The signing portends bigger implications for other organizations.
Left tackle remains a premium position, and Williams still ranks among the league's best despite missing 15 games over the last four seasons. Penn's signing could signal Washington's increased willingness to listen to trade offers. Teams such as the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans have significant needs at offensive tackle.
With Washington better protected, the organization can recoup valuable assets for Williams, even though the franchise would love to have him back. Right now, no movement exists regarding the holdout.
"If there was, I'll tell you," head coach Jay Gruden said Tuesday, per NBC Sports' JP Finlay.