Training Camp Buzz Roundup: 'Fitzmagic' Is Back for 2019

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Apparently, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores doesn't believe in coachspeak. He didn't mince words when asked about the team's ongoing quarterback competition between veteran journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick and the 22-year-old Josh Rosen.

"It's pretty clear to me that Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the way," Flores told reporters. "He's done that in a lot of areas, from leadership to production on the field to the meeting rooms to the walk-throughs. This is an ongoing competition, but right now he's leading the way."

Usually, a coach will discuss how early it is in the process or divulge the strengths of both players in the competition without giving a straight answer. Not Flores. He struck at the heart of the matter, which accomplishes two goals.

First, the team can establish a comfort level with Fitzpatrick leading the way. He has already started for seven different franchises, and the 15-year veteran can be a stabilizing force for a young team trying to develop an identity.

"He's been more productive, and at the end of the day that's what it comes down to," Flores said. "He runs the offense very efficiently. He has great rapport with the entire team. He has a lot of leadership ability, and we need that to continue. We need him to grow in that role."

Second, Rosen now has all the motivation he needs. The competition isn't over, and Fitzpatrick has a history of flaming out after short periods of brilliant play. The 36-year-old isn't the future of the franchise, whereas Rosen still can be. The second-year signal-caller must take it upon himself to improve in those same areas Flores identified.

Until then, Fitzpatrick is the guy in Dolphins camp.