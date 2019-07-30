Fantasy Football 2019: Top-50 Player Rankings and 4-Round 12-Team Mock Draft

Fantasy Football 2019: Top-50 Player Rankings and 4-Round 12-Team Mock DraftJuly 30, 2019
Football season is close. Fantasy football draft season is closer.
Before another NFL season arrives, many fans have some important business to take care of. That's drafting their fantasy football team (or teams) in a way that sets them up for success and the potential to win some money from their friends, coworkers or complete strangers.
But in order to do well in fantasy football, it requires some preseason preparation. Here's a look at player rankings and a four-round mock draft to help with that as the football season quickly approaches.
Top 50 Player Rankings
Courtesy of ESPN.com for PPR leagues
1. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants RB
2. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys RB
3. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers RB
4. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints RB
5. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets RB
6. David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals RB
7. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers WR
8. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans WR
9. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints WR
10. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons WR
11. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams RB
12. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers RB
13. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs TE
14. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals RB
15. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns WR
16. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs WR
17. Antonio Brown, Oakland Raiders WR
18. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers RB
19. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers WR
20. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR
21. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings RB
22. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers WR
23. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars RB
24. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts WR
25. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys WR
26. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles TE
27. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers TE
28. Kerryon Johnson, Detroit Lions RB
29. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons RB
30. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots WR
31. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings WR
32. Brandin Cooks, Los Angeles Rams WR
33. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings WR
34. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns RB
35. Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders RB
36. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans RB
37. Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts RB
38. Damien Williams, Kansas City Chiefs RB
39. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams WR
40. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions WR
41. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams WR
42. Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles WR
43. A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals WR
44. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers RB
45. James White, New England Patriots RB
46. Sony Michel, New England Patriots RB
47. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs QB
48. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks RB
49. Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos RB
50. Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens RB
Four-Round Mock Draft
Round 1
1. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys RB
2. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants RB
3. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers RB
4. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints RB
5. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers WR
6. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans WR
7. David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals RB
8. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints WR
9. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams RB
10. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons WR
11. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns WR
12. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers RB
Round 2
13. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers RB
14. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals RB
15. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets RB
16. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs TE
17. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings RB
18. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs WR
19. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars RB
20. Antonio Brown, Oakland Raiders WR
21. JuJu Smith Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers WR
22. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR
23. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers WR
24. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts WR
Round 3
25. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons RB
26. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns RB
27. Kerryon Johnson, Detroit Lions RB
28. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys WR
29. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans RB
30. Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts RB
31. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles TE
32. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings WR
33. Brandin Cooks, Los Angeles Rams WR
34. Damien Williams, Kansas City Chiefs RB
35. Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders RB
36. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings WR
Round 4
37. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers TE
38. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots WR
39. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams WR
40. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers RB
41. James White, New England Patriots RB
42. Sony Michel, New England Patriots RB
43. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs QB
44. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks RB
45. Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos RB
46. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams WR
47. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions WR
48. A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals WR
First-Round Breakdown
Any of the top four running backs could go at the No. 1 pick, and none of them would be a bad choice. No matter what order Barkley, Elliott, McCaffrey and Kamara go in, they should be the first four picks in most drafts.
After that, things could go numerous different ways.
There are some concerns about Bell, who sat out all of last season, and Johnson, who didn't reach the 1,000-rushing-yard mark despite playing in all 16 games for the Cardinals. If there are people in your draft who believe they will be fine, they could both go high in the first round.
However, there's also a chance that Bell and Johnson fall into the late first round or possibly even early in the second round, which would be a great spot to scoop either up.
Beckham should be selected in the first round as fans are excited to see what he brings to the Browns' offense while paired with second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Another player who could be selected in the first round is Gordon, but it'll be important to keep an eye on his status. The Chargers' running back is currently holding out, and it's been reported that he and the team are still far apart in contract negotiations.
If Gordon plays this year, he's easily worth a first-round pick. But that could be a risk you'll have to take in your fantasy football draft if his holdout is still ongoing.
Training Camp Buzz
🐎 Lamar Jackson the workhorse 🇲🇽 Zeke holding out in Mexico ✈️ Jamison Crowder injures foot