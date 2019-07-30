MLB Trade Deadline 2019: BS Meter, Predictions on All the Last-Minute Rumors

0 of 6

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

After a relatively quiet week, there have been a flurry of rumors and finalized deals in the last couple of days before the trade deadline.

The New York Mets pulled off the first surprise and landed Toronto Blue Jays ace Marcus Stroman. While the NL East franchise was expected to play a major role on the market, they weren't expected to acquire a big-name player.

But they're still going to sell.

Mets pitchers Noah Syndergaard, Zack Wheeler and Edwin Diaz are popular names on the rumor mill, which also features Madison Bumgarner, Trevor Bauer and Robbie Ray. Closers Shane Greene and Alex Colome are also garnering major interest.

What should you believe, though? Teams are constantly looking for leverage, and some credible reports still have a source-driven agenda.

Let's take a thoughtful dive into the biggest news before Wednesday's deadline.