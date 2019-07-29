NFL Preseason 2019: Full TV Schedule, Live-Stream Details and More

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Training camp is the first sign that the NFL season is quickly approaching, and next will be the first semblance of competitive football with a four-week slate of preseason games.

And that will be here later this week. On Thursday, the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons will play the first preseason game of the year when they face off in the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The following week will feature exhibition contests that will help teams prepare for the start of the 2019 season.

Here's a list of this year's NFL preseason games that will either be nationally televised or air live on NFL Network (all times ET), followed by several matchups to watch.

2019 NFL Preseason TV Schedule

Hall of Fame Game

Thursday, Aug. 1

Denver Broncos vs. Atlanta Falcons, 8 p.m., NBC

Preseason Week 1

Thursday, Aug. 8

New York Jets at New York Giants, 7 p.m., NFL Network

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals, 10 p.m., NFL Network

Friday, Aug. 9

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30 p.m., NFL Network

Saturday, Aug. 10

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 9 p.m., NFL Network

Preseason Week 2

Thursday, Aug. 15

Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals, 8 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Aug. 16

Chicago Bears at New York Giants, 7:30 p.m., NFL Network

Saturday, Aug. 17

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts, 4 p.m., NFL Network

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30 p.m., NFL Network

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams, 10 p.m., NFL Network

Sunday, Aug. 18

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers, 4 p.m., CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings, 8 p.m., Fox

Monday, Aug. 19

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos, 8 p.m., ESPN

Preseason Week 3

Thursday, Aug. 22

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins, 8 p.m., Fox

Friday, Aug. 23

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions, 8 p.m., CBS

Saturday, Aug. 24

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., NFL Network

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys, 7 p.m., NFL Network

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers, 10 p.m., NFL Network

Sunday, Aug. 25

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans, 8 p.m., NBC

Preseason Week 4

Thursday, Aug. 29

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers, 7 p.m., NFL Network

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 10 p.m., NFL Network

Live-Stream Information

Games that air on CBS can be streamed on CBS All-Access.

Games that air on ESPN can be streamed on WatchESPN.

Games that air on FOX can be streamed on Fox Sports Go.

Games that air on NBC can be streamed on NBC Sports Live.

Games that air on NFL Network can be streamed on NFL.com.

Top 3 Games to Watch

Murray makes Cardinals debut

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

For the first time in his career, quarterback Kyler Murray will take the field for a game in an Arizona Cardinals uniform when they host the Los Angeles Chargers in the first week of the preseason on Aug. 8 (10 p.m., NFL Network).

There is a lot of hype surrounding the 21-year-old, who was selected by Arizona with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He won the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma last year and was also selected in the first round of the MLB draft this year.

However, Murray chose football over baseball for his pro career, and this will be his first time playing in front of his new home fans at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

With it being the first game of the preseason, he likely won't play much. But it will still represent the start of a new era for the Cardinals, one their fans hope will bring long-term success.

Mahomes tunes up for regular season

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

For most fans, there will only be one opportunity to watch NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes this preseason. That's during the second week, when the Kansas City Chiefs travel to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 17 (7:30 p.m., NFL Network).

While the Chiefs' preseason games will be televised on local stations in the Kansas City area, this will be the only one shown to a larger audience.

Mahomes was one of the most exciting players in the NFL last season, his first as the starting quarterback for the Chiefs. He also became one of only three players to throw 50 touchdown passes in a season, joining all-time greats Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

With this being the second week of the preseason, this will be one of the better opportunities to watch the 23-year-old, as starters usually play most of their preseason snaps in Weeks 2 and 3.

This season, Mahomes will be looking to repeat his success from last year, and it could begin with the work he puts in during the preseason.

Rivers, Wilson go head to head

Week 3 is typically the best one of the preseason, as starters get their final tuneups heading into the regular season before sitting out the final preseason game.

Of the Week 3 matchups that will be televised, the one between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers is the best.

Both teams made the playoffs last year as wild cards, and each is led by a strong veteran quarterback. Philip Rivers leads Los Angeles' offense, while Seattle's is powered by Russell Wilson.

This is as close as fans will get to real NFL action during August, and it should be fun to watch two solid teams face off.