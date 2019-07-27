Conor McGregor Takes Shots at Khabib, Referee Herb Dean in Twitter Rant

Conor McGregor Takes Shots at Khabib, Referee Herb Dean in Twitter RantJuly 28, 2019
More than nine months after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, Conor McGregor decided to air out some grievances he had about the matchup.
In a Twitter rant Saturday, McGregor verbally attacked Nurmagomedov and criticized referee Herb Dean for how the match was officiated (warning: contains profane language):
Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA
You check on the fighter that was illegally kneed to the head on the ground. Not get into a game of trying to prove the knee was legal with the fighter who committed the assault.
Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA
Herb should have checked on Khabibs eyeball after I kneed it full wack from bottom as well. I used the mount defense leg as a spring board right into the eye socket. But I was to crafty with it and got away Scotty. I call it the big poppa pump into the eyeball. And your brothers
Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA
Herb my man he’s tryna sniff my jock strap here it’s fucking round 1. Stand this shit up. Pussy fighter. Panic panic. We all saw you panic shit yourself on the back of that bus. Riddled in panic. I might actually be the Riddler instead. https://t.co/6jmNg6sR4F
McGregor is prone to rants, so this outburst is in keeping with his history. It's unclear what exactly provoked the Notorious to launch into a tirade against Nurmagomedov and Dean. His first tweet appears to be about Marc Goddard, who deducted a point from Gavin Tucker during his match against Seungwoo Choi at UFC 240 for an illegal knee.
One possible explanation for McGregor's outburst is he could be returning to UFC soon. President Dana White said on Thursday's Rich Eisen Show he thinks the Irish superstar will fight in early 2020.
Since losing to Nurmagomedov last October, McGregor announced his retirement "from the sport formally known as 'Mixed Martial Art' today" on Twitter. He's a savvy businessman and knows how to keep himself in the spotlight, especially if there is a fight out there that will generate a lot of attention and money.
