NFL Power Rankings 2019: Examining League Hierarchy as Training Camps Begin

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

For NFL players, summer vacation came to an end as all 32 teams opened training camp over the past couple of weeks. Now, the real work on the practice field begins with padded sessions and players jockeying for contested roster spots.

Despite the widespread optimism coming from every fanbase, we'll nail down a full power rankings list with training camps now in progress.

The hierarchy below slots each team into one of four tiers based on current rosters, which doesn't factor in projected player development or strength of schedule. We'll focus on the status of each team as of July 29 with injuries and roster question marks in mind.

Tier 1

1. New England Patriots

2. Philadelphia Eagles

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Los Angeles Rams

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. Chicago Bears

7. New Orleans Saints

8. Indianapolis Colts

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The New England Patriots, reigning Super Bowl champions, take the No. 1 spot, which shouldn't jump off the screen as a surprise. Quarterback Tom Brady won't have tight end Rob Gronkowski, but wide receiver N'Keal Harry could become the team's top threat in the red zone. The two flashed in the first camp practice, per Ben Violin of the Boston Globe.

At No. 2, the Philadelphia Eagles list above all NFC clubs. This squad has one of the best offensive lines in football. The front office signed wideout DeSean Jackson, who's going to provide a much-needed deep threat in the passing game. Cornerback Sidney Jones could finally show off his coverage skills if he stays healthy. Top to bottom, head coach Doug Pederson has a stocked roster.

Among the tier-one teams, the Chicago Bears have the most room to grow on the offensive side of the ball. Head coach Matt Nagy and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will head into their second year together. If he continues to develop, wideouts Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel, Anthony Miller and Riley Ridley will find holes in opposing defenses. In the backfield, rookie third-rounder David Montgomery, Mike Davis and Tarik Cohen complete an offense that's potentially on the rise and primed to complement a dominant defense.

Tier 2

9. Atlanta Falcons

10. Minnesota Vikings

11. Pittsburgh Steelers

12. Dallas Cowboys

13. Green Bay Packers

14. Houston Texans

15. San Francisco 49ers

16. Cleveland Browns

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons missed the tier-one group because of lingering questions on defense. How will safeties Ricardo Allen (torn Achilles) and Keanu Neal (torn ACL) bounce back from season-ending injuries? Will Vic Beasley prove his 15.5-sack campaign in 2016 was more than a fluke? Can cornerback Isaiah Oliver handle starting duties? On the flip side, the Falcons have a top wideout unit, featuring Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Mohamed Sanu with All-Pro quarterback Matt Ryan under center.

Despite finishing 8-7-1 last year, the Minnesota Vikings should clinch a playoff spot in 2019. For the most part, the team remains intact, and the front office patched up the offensive line, signing right guard Josh Kline and selecting center Garrett Bradbury in the first round of this year's draft. Assuming running back Dalvin Cook stays healthy, a revamped ground attack should help balance the offense.

Cleveland Browns players have their sights set on the Super Bowl, as they should, but let's pump the brakes for a second. The offense looks like a top-tier scoring unit on paper with wideout Odell Beckham Jr. joining fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry, running back Nick Chubb and quarterback Baker Mayfield. However, defensive coordinator Steve Wilks must strengthen last year's 28th-ranked run defense and develop rookie second-rounder Greedy Williams into a starting cornerback.

Tier 3

17. Seattle Seahawks

18. Tennessee Titans

19. Carolina Panthers

20. Denver Broncos

21. New York Jets

22. Detroit Lions

23. Oakland Raiders

24. Baltimore Ravens

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

In 2018, the Seattle Seahawks finished 10-6, but they lost key players on both sides of the ball: wide receiver Doug Baldwin, running back Mike Davis, defensive end Frank Clark and nickelback Justin Coleman. Don't forget defensive tackle Jarran Reed will serve a six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Quarterback Russell Wilson will have to carry a tremendous load to keep this team in playoff contention.

The Tennessee Titans added perimeter offensive weapons, signing Adam Humphries and drafting A.J. Brown, but Marcus Mariota has only thrown more than 20 touchdown passes in one season. Left tackle Taylor Lewan's four-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy deals a big blow to the offense. Tennessee must rely on its defense and ground attack early in the season. That approach won't match up well against top offenses.

The New York Jets hired head coach Adam Gase and added notable names during the offseason, signing running back Le'Veon Bell, linebacker C.J. Mosley and selecting defensive lineman Quinnen Williams with the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft. The Jets may take time to jell, but Gang Green has some upside. What's the concern? Gase had a mediocre run in Miami (23-25), and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams hasn't fielded a top-10 scoring defense since 2010.

Tier 4

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

26. Cincinnati Bengals

27. Buffalo Bills

28. Jacksonville Jaguars

29. New York Giants

30. Arizona Cardinals

31. Washington Redskins

32. Miami Dolphins

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can easily climb into tier two if head coach Bruce Arians can optimize the talent on offense, starting with quarterback Jameis Winston. The 25-year-old signal-caller must cut down on turnovers, but the coaching staff has to help him out with a decent ground attack. Last year, running backs Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones struggled out of the backfield, and they'll return as a one-two combination.

Looking at their roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars should rank higher, but key players have some major concerns. Can running back Leonard Fournette stay healthy and improve on last year's underwhelming 3.3 yards-per-carry average? Quarterback Nick Foles hasn't played a full 16-game slate. Is he capable of putting a passing offense on his shoulders for a complete season? Without a solid scoring unit, the Jaguars may have a top-five defense with fewer than six wins again.

The Miami Dolphins rank last for multiple reasons. They will start Ryan Fitzpatrick or Josh Rosen under center. The former has played well in stints, but he's completed 60.1 percent of his throws with 190 touchdown passes and 148 interceptions. The latter still needs to develop going into his second year. The offensive line will feature at least three new primary starters. Miami's defense doesn't have a proven pass-rusher. In summary, that sounds like a disaster on both sides of the ball.