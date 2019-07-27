San Francisco Marathon 2019: Route, Course Map, Times, Road Closures and Details

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

More than 27,000 people will run through the streets of San Francisco on Sunday morning in the 42nd San Francisco Marathon.

The race, which is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon and Olympic Time Trials, has been won by the same person each of the last two years.

Jorge Maravilla finished first in 2017 and 2018, posting a time of 2 hours, 27 minutes and 56 seconds last year. Bonnie Tran won on the women's side in 2018 with a time of 2:54.09.

The course record on both the men's and women's sides were set in 2013 by Francois Lhuissier (2:25.15) and Anna Bretan (2:42.26), respectively, and the latter won three straight years from 2013-15.

Heading into this year's race, here's a look at the map, road-closure information and the different events set for Sunday.

2019 San Francisco Marathon Information

When: Sunday, July 28

Start time: 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET

Starting location: The waterfront at Mission Street and The Embarcadero

Course maps: Available on TheSFMarathon.com



While Sunday's marathon is the premier event, there are several other races that will take place later in the morning. There will be two half marathons, which start at 6:30 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. PT, and a 5K race, which begins at 7:45 a.m. PT.

In addition to those races, there is an ultramarathon, which sees participants running the marathon course two straight times, either solo or as a member of a two- or four-person team. The runners will start at 11 p.m. PT on Saturday night, then join the other runners for the start of the marathon at 5:30 a.m. PT.

For the runners in the marathon, there will be many iconic landmarks along the course, most notably the Golden Gate Bridge, which the runners will go across during the race.

All participants in the marathon receive a long-sleeved shirt, while finishers will receive a medal and certificate.

The awards ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. PT at Embarcadero Plaza.

Street Closures

Due to the race, there will be numerous streets that will be closed throughout the event. Here's a full map of the road closures.

Several road-closure notices have been posted around the city this week in the leadup to the marathon, and more will be posted on Sunday. It will be important for people driving around the city to map their routes to avoid encountering a closed street.

Muni Reroutes and Directions

There will also be some alterations to the Muni schedule due to the marathon this weekend.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency released a notice earlier this week detailing the transit impacts for Saturday and Sunday. The full list of those affected lines can be found here.