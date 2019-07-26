2019 NFL MVP Odds: Patrick Mahomes, Andrew Luck Early Betting Favorites

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Fresh off being named NFL MVP in his first year as a starter in the pro ranks, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the early betting favorite to capture the award for the 2019 season.

Mahomes (+400; bet $100 to win $400) is the clear favorite as training camps get underway. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (+700) and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (+800) are also in the mix:

Replacing three-time Pro Bowler Alex Smith was no easy task, but Mahomes proved the Chiefs right for handing him the keys to the franchise last year. He completed 66 percent of his passes for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns in leading the Chiefs to an AFC-best 12-4 record.

He joined Peyton Manning as the only players in league history to throw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season. Manning accomplished the feat for the Denver Broncos in 2013.

Luck showed he was plenty capable of slinging the football in 2018 despite missing the entire 2017 campaign with shoulder problems. He completed a career-high 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns, helping the Colts reach the postseason at 10-6.

A revamped Indianapolis offensive line kept Luck on his feet. He was sacked on just 2.7 percent of his dropbacks, the best mark in the league, per Pro Football Reference.

Luck has T.Y. Hilton and Eric Ebron to throw to, and the Colts added some size to the passing game with the signing of 6'4", 225-pound Devin Funchess this offseason.

Rodgers, a two-time NFL MVP, comes off a season in which he suffered a knee injury in the first game. He still played in all 16 contests, throwing for 4,442 yards and 25 touchdowns.

For the first time since Rodgers replaced Brett Favre, he will start a season without head coach Mike McCarthy on the sidelines. There could be some growing pains as Rodgers and first-year coach Matt LaFleur work to get on the same page, but No. 12 is more than capable of putting up video game numbers.