Aaron Hernandez's Estate Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the families of two men Aaron Hernandez was acquitted of killing has been settled by the estate of the former New England Patriots tight end.

Per Travis Andersen of the Boston Globe, the lawsuit was dismissed by Suffolk Superior Court Judge Douglas H. Wilkins after the "action was reported settled" with the families of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

