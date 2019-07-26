Aaron Hernandez's Estate Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 26, 2019

FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file pool photo, former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look in the direction of the jury as he reacts to his double murder acquittal after the sixth day of jury deliberations at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Massachusetts prosecutors on Friday, June 23, 2017, appealed a court ruling that erased the former NFL star's murder conviction in the 2013 killing of a semi-professional football player. Hernandez's conviction inwas voided after he killed himself in prison. Under a long-held Massachusetts legal principle, courts typically erase the convictions of defendants who die before their direct appeals can be heard. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, Pool, File)
Stephan Savoia/Associated Press

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the families of two men Aaron Hernandez was acquitted of killing has been settled by the estate of the former New England Patriots tight end. 

Per Travis Andersen of the Boston Globe, the lawsuit was dismissed by Suffolk Superior Court Judge Douglas H. Wilkins after the "action was reported settled" with the families of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

Related

    Is This the Year Young QBs Take Over?

    Inside the 'Youthquake' rocking the NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Is This the Year Young QBs Take Over?

    Inside the 'Youthquake' rocking the NFL

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Zeke Officially Misses Day 1 of Camp

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Zeke Officially Misses Day 1 of Camp

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Top 3 RB Salaries (via Over the Cap)

    💰 Gurley $14.3M/year 💰 Bell $13.1M/year 💰 David Johnson $13M/year

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Top 3 RB Salaries (via Over the Cap)

    💰 Gurley $14.3M/year 💰 Bell $13.1M/year 💰 David Johnson $13M/year

    Overthecap.com
    via Over the Cap

    Buying or Selling Latest Training Camp Hype 🤔

    - Is Daniel Jones legit? - Haskins living up to hype? - Andrew Luck has a new weapon?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Buying or Selling Latest Training Camp Hype 🤔

    - Is Daniel Jones legit? - Haskins living up to hype? - Andrew Luck has a new weapon?

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report