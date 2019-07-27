Madden 20: Release Date Info and Newest Features

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

It is about to be August, and you know what that means: It's Madden season, baby. Or, for forward-thinking fans who already put up the money, there's already been a taste of Madden season—and all of this year's new features.

The game's official release date is Friday, but EA Access members have had the opportunity to play 10 hours of Madden NFL 20 since Thursday. As for those of us less privy to the perks of membership? We can get a jumpstart on all our run-pass options and no-look passes by pre-ordering the Superstar or Ultimate Superstar editions.

Going the Superstar-to-Ultimate-Superstar route has its merits. Of those, the vast majority are added game-mode bonuses you would either have to grind for or, in a fit of laziness, pay for later. Alternatively, you can have those bonuses and still start grinding early—as those editions grant players access to the game Tuesday.

This year's gridiron simulator seems to have hit the sweet spot for new features—somewhere between the uninspiring features (or lack thereof) in Madden NFL 19 and what feels like yesteryear's but is in fact 2006's, unloved quarterback vision cone.

Madden 20 is principally emphasizing what we thought EA was emphasizing all along: the unique style and impact of the game's most notable players. The game's most advertised features are Superstar X-Factors, Signature Animations, an updated playbook (that evolves all season) and a Face of the Franchise: QB1 Career Campaign.

The first two are meant to embolden the impact and feel, respectively, of the NFL's most dominant players. The X-Factors are uniquely designed traits that represent the skills of star players. There are two tiers of superstar in Madden 20: Superstar X-Factors and Superstars. The former have Superstar Zone and Superstar abilities, while the latter just have Superstar abilities.

Superstars have specific traits they can always employ. For example, Patrick Mahomes has the No-Look Deadeye ability, allowing him to maintain accuracy on cross-body throws. Superstar X-Factors have those, but they can also get "in the zone." Once a Superstar X-Factor achieves an in-game objective, they unlock a Superstar Zone ability that allows them to perform at an even higher level.

Patrick Mahomes' Superstar Zone ability? The Bazooka. It lets him throw further. Yes, even further than usual.

The playbook feature might be the most exciting addition to Madden 20. Not only has EA added run-pass options and legendary plays like the Philly Special, but it has also committed to updating playbooks throughout the season (as well as player ratings).

Then there is the Face of the Franchise: QB1 Career Campaign. In it, you choose a quarterback archetype (from Field General to Scrambler) and run through the career of a QB from college to the NFL.

Last but not least, Madden is finally bringing back the Pro Bowl. No word on whether that means dodgeball and Travis Kelce sunglasses, though.