Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Ahead of the NFL season, players have been partaking in the usual training camp theatrics. Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey arrived in an armored truck, and new Oakland Raiders wideout Antonio Brown landed in Napa, California, in a hot-air balloon. The players can enjoy the spectacle for now, but what's going to happen when the fun ends and the games count?

As training camps ramp up, we'll hear reports about injuries, suspensions, lineup combinations and who's standing out on the practice field. The players will provide us a glimpse of what's to come with their performances.

Opinions on 2019 win-loss outlooks fluctuate with roster changes. Following the post-draft forecasts, a club projected at 10-6 may have lost a key player. Perhaps the league suspended a starter for the first few weeks of the season. And of course, some teams are still acquiring talent.

Following Thursday's Hall of Fame Game, we'll go through our latest round of win-loss predictions for the 2019 season. For the most part, developments over the last three months haven't dramatically changed many of the projections, but some teams did pick up or lose a win or two because of injuries, suspensions and various other transactions.