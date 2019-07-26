Caeleb Dressel Breaks Michael Phelps' 100M Butterfly World Record

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2019

United States swimmer Caeleb Dressel swims in his men's 100m butterfly semifinal at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Friday, July 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

United States swimmer Caeleb Dressel broke Olympic legend Michael Phelps' world record in the 100-meter butterfly during a semifinal heat at the swimming world championships on Friday.

The 22-year-old Dressel finished with a time of 49.50 seconds, besting Phelps' mark—set in 2009—by 0.32 seconds.

                        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

