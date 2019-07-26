Caeleb Dressel Breaks Michael Phelps' 100M Butterfly World Record

Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

United States swimmer Caeleb Dressel broke Olympic legend Michael Phelps' world record in the 100-meter butterfly during a semifinal heat at the swimming world championships on Friday.

The 22-year-old Dressel finished with a time of 49.50 seconds, besting Phelps' mark—set in 2009—by 0.32 seconds.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.