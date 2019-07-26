Caeleb Dressel Breaks Michael Phelps' 100M Butterfly World Record

Caeleb Dressel Breaks Michael Phelps' 100M Butterfly World RecordJuly 26, 2019
United States swimmer Caeleb Dressel broke Olympic legend Michael Phelps' world record in the 100-meter butterfly during a semifinal heat at the swimming world championships on Friday.
The 22-year-old Dressel finished with a time of 49.50 seconds, besting Phelps' mark—set in 2009—by 0.32 seconds.
FINA @fina1908
A trend at this year’s World’s is to break or equal 📣 WORLD RECORDS in semi-finals and USA’s Caeleb Dressel is obviously a trend-follower, shattering the 100m Fly record in dramatic style in a time of 49.50! #FINAGwangju2019 #Swimming https://t.co/75maQpIWJc
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Top 5 Organizations Over Last 5 Years
We rank teams factoring in regular-season and playoff winning, executives and stars acquired ➡️