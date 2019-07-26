Training Camp Buzz Roundup: Is Zeke Holding out or Sending a Message?

1 of 10

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

One day after not showing up for the team's flight from Texas to Southern California for the first portion of Dallas Cowboys training camp, reigning NFL rushing leader Ezekiel Elliott was indeed a no-show for the start of camp.

Still, owner Jerry Jones won't use the "H" word just yet.

"He is ah...he's late," Jones told the media Friday, per ESPN.com. "We have officially reported and so he's a non-report officially."

Is Elliott sending a message, or will he stay away until he gets a new deal? He has to report to camp by August 6 to accrue a season toward free agency, but the team can start fining him right now if it wants.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported earlier this month that the two-time Pro Bowler "has privately said that he will hold out of training camp unless he gets a new contract." Meanwhile, Yahoo's Charles Robinson reported Friday morning that the two-time rushing champion is looking for a contract that would eclipse the four-year, $57.5 million deal the Los Angeles Rams gave Todd Gurley last offseason.

Problem is the Rams might already regret that deal. Because although Gurley put together another All-Pro season in 2018, he was severely limited while Los Angeles continued to win games down the stretch. And now Gurley's knee problems have become a significant concern.

Gurley might represent a precedent for Elliott, but he might serve as a cautionary tale for a Cowboys team that just paid DeMarcus Lawrence and will soon be paying Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper.

Fans had better hope Elliott is just making a statement, even if it means that eventually this'll come to a head.