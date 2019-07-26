Training Camp Buzz Roundup: Is Zeke Holding out or Sending a Message?July 26, 2019
Every single NFL training camp is now officially in full swing, making Friday the first complete day of training camp buzz.
And plenty was buzzed about, from holdouts to injuries to signings and visits.
With the weekend now here, let's recap and analyze the key headlines from the busiest day yet on the 2019 NFL calendar.
Ezekiel Elliott Is "Late"
One day after not showing up for the team's flight from Texas to Southern California for the first portion of Dallas Cowboys training camp, reigning NFL rushing leader Ezekiel Elliott was indeed a no-show for the start of camp.
Still, owner Jerry Jones won't use the "H" word just yet.
"He is ah...he's late," Jones told the media Friday, per ESPN.com. "We have officially reported and so he's a non-report officially."
Is Elliott sending a message, or will he stay away until he gets a new deal? He has to report to camp by August 6 to accrue a season toward free agency, but the team can start fining him right now if it wants.
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported earlier this month that the two-time Pro Bowler "has privately said that he will hold out of training camp unless he gets a new contract." Meanwhile, Yahoo's Charles Robinson reported Friday morning that the two-time rushing champion is looking for a contract that would eclipse the four-year, $57.5 million deal the Los Angeles Rams gave Todd Gurley last offseason.
Problem is the Rams might already regret that deal. Because although Gurley put together another All-Pro season in 2018, he was severely limited while Los Angeles continued to win games down the stretch. And now Gurley's knee problems have become a significant concern.
Gurley might represent a precedent for Elliott, but he might serve as a cautionary tale for a Cowboys team that just paid DeMarcus Lawrence and will soon be paying Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper.
Fans had better hope Elliott is just making a statement, even if it means that eventually this'll come to a head.
Melvin Gordon's Holdout Could Last into the Season
Melvin Gordon Holdout Watch has now spanned three days at Los Angeles Chargers training camp. And while these things can turn on a dime, the latest from ESPN's Adam Schefter indicates there's no end in sight for Gordon's absence.
Sources tell Schefter that the 26-year-old two-time Pro Bowler's holdout "now is expected to be prolonged and threatens to last into the season" with Schefter adding that "Gordon told the Chargers through his representation that if he does not receive a new deal that he will sit out and demand a trade."
Working against Gordon's case is the fact the Chargers have two other intriguing options in Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson at running back, and quarterback Philip Rivers didn't shy away from stating that reality on Thursday.
“It certainly is a deep position for us," Rivers said of the team's running back corps, per Matt Szabo of the Los Angeles Times, "and those guys all love to play and work hard. We love Melvin, but we’re going to go with what we’ve got. It’s a pretty dang good group."
The Chargers are surely better off with Gordon than without him, but both Ekeler and Jackson were productive last season and the running back position has limited value to begin with. The Bolts have little incentive to cave and open up their wallet when they also have the franchise tag in their back pocket for 2020, if need be.
This could become messy.
Is the Michael Thomas Holdout Almost Over?
About 2,000 miles east in the Bayou, the news is much more encouraging regarding All-Pro New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas.
The league's most prolific pass-catcher from 2018 officially began a holdout when the Saints launched training camp on Thursday, but a source told Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio Friday morning that the two sides were "close" to striking a deal.
Yahoo's Charles Robinson reported earlier this week that Thomas wants to be the first $20 million-per-year wideout, which isn't shocking considering the 26-year-old is the only player in league history with 300-plus catches in his first three seasons.
Saints general manager Mickey Loomis remarked on Thursday that "in a perfect world, this would be done." And now that might be coming close to fruition, which is a good thing because the Saints would be in big trouble sans Thomas.
Mike Daniels Reportedly Lands in Detroit
When the Green Bay Packers stunningly parted ways with veteran defensive lineman Mike Daniels on the first day of training camp, the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns were the most interesting and talked-about potential suitors for the 2017 Pro Bowler.
But instead, it looks as though Daniels has landed in Michigan.
Schefter reports that the seven-year vet is "finalizing a deal with the Detroit Lions," which is interesting considering that the Lions and Packers happen to share a division.
Schefter added that Daniels "received interest from close to a dozen teams," so he certainly didn't have to remain in the NFC North. But in Detroit he can probably play a situational role without exposing himself to too much wear and tear while surrounded by fellow high-quality defensive linemen Damon Harrison, Da'Shawn Hand and Trey Flowers.
And now, after being released at a difficult—some might use the word "insulting"—juncture of the offseason, Daniels will have a chance to send multiple messages to his former team in 2019.
Extension Talk in Los Angeles
The focus around Rams camp on Friday was on contract extensions for key team figures.
Not only did head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead receive extensions through the 2023 season, but Snead then commented on quarterback Jared Goff's contract situation.
"It’s not a matter of if, but when," he said of an extension for the 24-year-old two-time Pro Bowler, per NFL Network's Omar Ruiz.
Goff is entering the final season of his rookie deal, but the Rams have exercised his $22.8 million fifth-year option for 2020. With the franchise tag factoring in, they have plenty of time to get something done. And considering how poorly Goff played in last year's Super Bowl, some might prefer the team wait at least one more season.
Still, the earlier you sign your franchise quarterback, the faster his deal turns into a steal. And the reality is Goff has still improved immensely in each of his first three seasons. It's hard to imagine the Rams would let this linger far beyond this season.
Lamar Jackson Has Bulked Up
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a fast man, but not a particularly big one.
But it appears that Jackson made an effort this offseason to bulk up. He looked a lot more jacked than usual in a photo posted by the NFL on Instagram in June, and he added context at camp Friday by telling the media that he's gained 7-10 pounds "of muscle, not fat," per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.
Among quarterbacks who appeared in at least half of their teams' games, only four weighed less than Jackson last season, according to Pro Football Reference. And he runs so much that he's bound to take some big hits once in a while. An extra few pounds should help, so long as it doesn't slow him down.
The key, of course, is we're talking muscle. Jackson has been praised for his work ethic, and it appears he's ready for his first full season as an NFL starter.
The Giants Receiving Corps Is Already Banged Up
The post-Odell Beckham Jr. era is a dark one.
The New York Giants receiving corps already had their work cut out for them before two veteran wideouts suffered injuries in camp on Thursday. We found out last night that Sterling Shepard suffered a broken thumb, and we discovered today—per Schefter—that Corey Coleman has a torn ACL.
Shepard is already back participating in individual drills according to The Athletic's Dan Duggan, but that'll still put more pressure on expensive free-agent addition Golden Tate. Beyond Tate, Shepard and Coleman the Giants are looking at names like Cody Latimer, Russell Shepard, Bennie Fowler and rookie fifth-round pick Darius Slayton.
Coleman is a first-round pick from 2015 who was a bust in Cleveland and caught just five passes in half a season with the Giants in 2018, but we know he's got talent and he's still got some upside at age 25.
Unfortunately for Giants fans, he won't have a chance to realize that potential in 2019.
However, the team is bringing in some receivers this weekend, including Kelvin Benjamin, according to Art Stapleton of USA Today.
Donald Penn Has His Tires Kicked
A lot of Washington Redskins fans probably cringed when Les Carpenter of the Washington Post reported Thursday that with Trent Williams holding out, the Redskins might have to turn to mega-bust Ereck Flowers at the left tackle position.
And while there's still no reported movement on Williams' status, the team might at least be considering alternative veteran options for that (hopefully interim) role.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Redskins are meeting with three-time Pro Bowler Donald Penn. Frankly, it's surprising Penn hasn't landed a new gig yet. He might be 36, but the 12-year vet made the Pro Bowl in Oakland in 2016 and 2017, and shelf lives are often quite long for offensive linemen.
Just ask Andrew Whitworth, who was an All-Pro as a 36-year-old in 2017.
It's still unclear how long the Chargers will be without their left tackle as Russell Okung deals with a pulmonary embolism, so that's a team that should also considering kicking Penn's tires.
Allen Hurns Lands in Miami
Veteran wide receiver Allen Hurns looked this spring as though he was on track to return from a gruesome leg injury in time to play for the Cowboys in 2019. That won't happen now that Dallas has released him, but Hurns could instead have a chance to take the field for the Miami Dolphins.
Per Florio, the former 1,000-yard receiver has signed a one-year, $3 million deal with a Miami team lacks talent pretty much everywhere, including in the receiving corps.
He'll fight for reps this summer with DeVante Parker, Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson and Brice Butler, and soon we'll get a better feel for how far along he is physically.
He's still only 27 years old, and if he can strike up chemistry with Miami's quarterbacks he could have a chance to revive his career as part of Miami's rebuild.
DeAndre Hopkins Comes off the PUP List in Houston
- One day after J.J. Watt returned to the practice field for the Houston Texans, superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) was activated from the physically unable to perform list, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.
- San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon started camp on the PUP list after experiencing a "flare-up" on his repaired knee a few weeks ago, per The Athletic's David Lombardi.
- Big-money linebacker Kwon Alexander (knee) will be "eased" into 49ers training camp, per Can Inman of the San Jose Mercury News.
- Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton suffered a hamstring injury Thursday, which might explain why the team signed wideout Nick Williams. Per NFL Network's James Palmer, the Broncos are optimistic it's a short-term injury for Hamilton, but hamstrings can be tricky.
- New Broncos offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James is dealing with a lower leg bruise, according to Mike Klis of 9News.
- Oakland Raiders guard Denzelle Good (back surgery) is kicking off camp on the PUP list, according to Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area.
- At Tennessee Titans camp, key offensive players Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown both left practice early on Friday, per Erik Bacharach of the Nashville Tennessean. But Titans head coach Mike Vrabel doesn't sound concerned.
- Per Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that defensive end Robert Nkemdiche reported to camp "not in shape."
As we get deeper into camps nationwide, we also got plenty of injury updates Friday. Here are some of the notable developments on the health front from the day that was in camp-land: