German F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's Practice

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Ferrari notched an encouraging one-two finish in first practice on Friday ahead of the 2019 German Grand Prix, with Sebastian Vettel finishing fastest as team-mate Charles Leclerc was second at Hockenheim.

Vettel saved his best lap until later in FP1 and soared into first with a time of one minute, 14.013 seconds, while Lewis Hamilton finished third-fastest to round out the top three.

Formula One posted Friday's first practice times:

Mercedes star Hamilton has won the past two German Grands Prix, and a victory on Sunday would make him the first driver to win three in succession since Ayrton Senna did so between 1988 and 1990.

Vettel has never won a Formula One race at Hockenheim, with his only German Grand Prix victory occurring at the Nurburgring in 2013.

The native star previewed this weekend's track:

First Practice Recap

Vettel finished 16th at the British Grand Prix two weeks ago and will be motivated to give a better response in front of a home crowd.

He languished in ninth approaching the last 15 minutes of FP1, but changing to the soft tyres provided the increase in pace he needed to slash his time.

Vettel, 32, spoke to the media on Thursday and touched on just how close he is to his roots, not to mention the pressures that come with that proximity:

Mercedes duo Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas stayed on mediums until the end of the practice, however, meaning it's likely we'll see swift improvements from them should they switch to softs in FP2 later on Friday.

Red Bull showed promise as Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly finished FP1 fourth and sixth, respectively, with Bottas sandwiched between them in fifth.

Verstappen joked about the hot conditions in Baden-Wurttemberg while first practice was ongoing:

Carlos Sainz moved a McLaren into third with about 30 minutes left in the session after he transitioned to the softs, with him and team-mate Lando Norris yet to finish in the top five of a race this season. He ended FP1 in seventh, just ahead of Romain Grosjean in eighth.

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen slid at Turn 8 to delay his practice further, having been the cause of a red-flag stoppage earlier in the morning when his car came to a sudden halt.

Nico Hulkenberg is the other German set to compete in Sunday's race. However, the Renault driver appeared to have car trouble and told his team there "must be a problem" over radio near the end of the session.

Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo brought an entertaining end to the session with spins off and on the track, respectively, though each were able to rescue and steer back on course.