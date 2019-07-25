Report: WNBA to Introduce 'Hockey Substitutions' During 2019 All-Star Game

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

The WNBA is pushing the envelope.

SB Nation's Matt Ellentuck wrote Thursday night that a league spokesperson has confirmed to him each team will be allowed to "deploy one live-ball sub per quarter" during Saturday night's 2019 WNBA All-Star Game.

Ellentuck called the substitution rule a "modified version of hockey" before giving a more specific description:

"These special substitutions will see one player in a designated “check-in spot” near mid-court wait for a player to tag her onto the floor. Only the team on offense can swap a player in while the ball is live. Additionally, a player throwing the ball in-bounds can not be live-subbed. Regular substitutions will occur throughout the game as well."

This year's WNBA All-Star festivities will take place in Las Vegas, but will what happens in Vegas stay in Vegas as far as this experiment goes?

At least one player seems to hope so.

Minnesota Lynx rookie Napheesa Collier told Ellentuck she's worried the live-ball subs will lead to "mass chaos" before admitting it's a bit "weird."

