Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell Headline USA World Cup Camp Roster

Lance King/Getty Images

Team USA announced its updated roster for training camp ahead of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup on Thursday following a series of high-profile departures in recent weeks.

The Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum, Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell, Los Angeles Lakers' Kyle Kuzma and Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry headline the 17-player group.

USA Basketball men's national team managing director Jerry Colangelo and head coach Gregg Popovich, who's inherited the program from longtime Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski after leading the San Antonio Spurs to five NBA titles, were forced to overhaul the roster.

The Houston Rockets' James Harden and Eric Gordon, Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson, Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal, Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris, San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan and Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love withdrew from camp.

That only scratches the surface of the players missing for the Americans since other superstars like the Lakers' LeBron James, Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry weren't listed on the preliminary roster.

Here's a look at the complete squad:

G: Kyle Lowry

G: Donovan Mitchell

G: Marcus Smart

G: Kemba Walker

F: Harrison Barnes

F: Jaylen Brown

F: Montrezl Harrell

F: Kyle Kuzma

F: Khris Middleton

F: Julius Randle

F: Jayson Tatum

F: PJ Tucker

F: Thaddeus Young

C: Andre Drummond

C: Brook Lopez

C: Mason Plumlee

C: Myles Turner

Colangelo released a statement about the revamped roster:

"USA Basketball is looking to select the best team possible for the FIBA World Cup as we attempt to win a third straight gold medal. We have a deep roster of men who have played for USA Basketball and who have experienced playing in FIBA events, so they understand the competitiveness of FIBA basketball and have respect for the other national teams. We're looking forward to exposing the selected players to FIBA World Cup competition and the incredible experience of representing their country in one of the world's premier basketball's competitions."

Although Team USA won't be anywhere near full strength when the tournament kicks off Aug. 31 in China, the Americans are still listed as the -500 favorite to win the event, per Evan Abrams of the Action Network.

The United States was drawn into Group E with the Czech Republic (game Sept. 1), Turkey (Sept. 3) and Japan (Sept. 5). The top two teams will advance to the second round.